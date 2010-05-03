GeckoLinux Launches New Editions with Budgie and Pantheon Desktops
Two months after refreshing its Stable, Rolling and NEXT editions, GeckoLinux has now launched two extra Rolling and NEXT editions, featuring the beautiful, GNOME-based Budgie desktop environment and elementary OS’ Pantheon desktop environment.
NEXT and Rolling editions means that both the GeckoLinux Budgie and Pantheon editions are based on the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 release (NEXT) and openSUSE Tumbleweed (Rolling) operating system, so you can get a taste of both worlds.
