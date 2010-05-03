Language Selection

Development
GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • Arm's New Linux-Succesful Cortex-R82 Processor Will Allow Drives That Each Retailer and Course of Knowledge

    The rising computational storage units Arm targets try and get rid of these delays to hurry up purposes. As a substitute of sending info to a separate chip for processing, the storage drive processes it domestically utilizing its built-in controller. A controller is a tiny computing module inside flash and disk drives that usually performs solely low-level duties comparable to writing and studying information. Arm’s new Cortex-R82 is designed to function the controller for computational storage units. It is obtainable as a chip design that {hardware} makers can license and customise primarily based on their wants.

  • The Glitch Equation

    For the past few decades, Intel has been by far the largest and most influential maker of processor chips in the world, long outlasting many competitors such as Motorola and IBM on the way to sales supremacy. But the company, as it reveals its latest processor generation this week (code-named Tiger Lake), faces more competition than ever for its decades-long reign at the top of the processor world. AMD has been besting it on the desktop processor front for quite a while, and thanks to Apple, ARM-based processors are destined to go mainstream in desktop computing form factors. But Intel, still generally considered atop the laptop processor heap, has been on the ropes of negative public opinion before—with the one-two punch of Meltdown and Spectre a particularly damaging blow. But back in the 1990s, a mathematician found an equation that threatened an entire processor line at a time just before computing truly went mainstream. Today’s Tedium looks back at the floating-point glitch that, for a time, nearly turned the Pentium into a laughingstock

  • Using a Nikon D750 as a webcam or for live streaming

    Why would you use a D750? Well, for the same reason you'd use most any other DSLR or mirrorless camera for video instead of a cheaper webcam or built-in camera on your laptop: the video quality is amazing!

  • String Comparison: C Programming

    A string in C language is an array of characters, which is terminated with a null character (\0). Using this property strings are compared.

  • inline 0.3.16: Now with system2()

    A new minor release of the inline package just arrived on CRAN. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package is mature and stable, and can be considered to be in maintenance mode: Rcpp used it extensively in the vrey early days before Rcpp Attributes provided an even better alternative. Seveal other package still rely on inline.

    One of these package is rstan, and Ben Goodrich updated our use of system() to system2() allowing for better error diagnostics. We also did a bit of standard maintenance to Travis CI and the README.md file.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 76: Letter Grid

    These are some answers to the Week 76 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

    Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few days from now (on Aug. 16, 2020). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

Linux Candy: eDEX-UI – sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!! Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series. Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivilous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. eDEX-UI is one such example. It’s certainly not a traditional program though. eDEX-UI is an open source terminal emulator and system monitor which does things very different. It’s inspired by the TRON Legacy movie effects. It uses Electron, so don’t expect it to be lightweight. Read more

Ventoy – An Open Source Tool to Create Bootable USB Drive

Ventoy is a robust free and open-source tool for creating bootable USB drives for ISO/IMG/EFI and WIM files. Unlike 99% of flashing tools in the market today, Ventoy comes with a menu for selecting boot files which can be run directly as well as installed anew – no extraction needed. This means that you wouldn’t need to repeatedly format your flash drive for new installations. Just copy several ISO files to the drive and Ventoy will create an easy-to-use boot menu for you. Ventoy supports Legacy BIOS and UEFI in the same way and that is combined with support for GPT and MBR partition styles. As if that is not enough, it features a “Ventoy Compatible” concept which enables it to support any ISO file. It also supports most operating systems including Windows, Linux, Vmware, Unix, Xen, and WinPE. Read more

