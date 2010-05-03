Hackable Devices and Programming
-
Arm's New Linux-Succesful Cortex-R82 Processor Will Allow Drives That Each Retailer and Course of Knowledge
The rising computational storage units Arm targets try and get rid of these delays to hurry up purposes. As a substitute of sending info to a separate chip for processing, the storage drive processes it domestically utilizing its built-in controller. A controller is a tiny computing module inside flash and disk drives that usually performs solely low-level duties comparable to writing and studying information. Arm’s new Cortex-R82 is designed to function the controller for computational storage units. It is obtainable as a chip design that {hardware} makers can license and customise primarily based on their wants.
-
The Glitch Equation
For the past few decades, Intel has been by far the largest and most influential maker of processor chips in the world, long outlasting many competitors such as Motorola and IBM on the way to sales supremacy. But the company, as it reveals its latest processor generation this week (code-named Tiger Lake), faces more competition than ever for its decades-long reign at the top of the processor world. AMD has been besting it on the desktop processor front for quite a while, and thanks to Apple, ARM-based processors are destined to go mainstream in desktop computing form factors. But Intel, still generally considered atop the laptop processor heap, has been on the ropes of negative public opinion before—with the one-two punch of Meltdown and Spectre a particularly damaging blow. But back in the 1990s, a mathematician found an equation that threatened an entire processor line at a time just before computing truly went mainstream. Today’s Tedium looks back at the floating-point glitch that, for a time, nearly turned the Pentium into a laughingstock
-
Using a Nikon D750 as a webcam or for live streaming
Why would you use a D750? Well, for the same reason you'd use most any other DSLR or mirrorless camera for video instead of a cheaper webcam or built-in camera on your laptop: the video quality is amazing!
-
String Comparison: C Programming
A string in C language is an array of characters, which is terminated with a null character (\0). Using this property strings are compared.
-
inline 0.3.16: Now with system2()
A new minor release of the inline package just arrived on CRAN. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package is mature and stable, and can be considered to be in maintenance mode: Rcpp used it extensively in the vrey early days before Rcpp Attributes provided an even better alternative. Seveal other package still rely on inline.
One of these package is rstan, and Ben Goodrich updated our use of system() to system2() allowing for better error diagnostics. We also did a bit of standard maintenance to Travis CI and the README.md file.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 76: Letter Grid
These are some answers to the Week 76 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few days from now (on Aug. 16, 2020). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 810 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
56 min 42 sec ago
20 hours 28 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago