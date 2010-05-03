Language Selection

Monday 7th of September 2020 08:53:15 AM
Misc
  • Linux Weekly Roundup #94

    Q4OS 3.12, SparkyLinux 2020.09, Endless OS 3.8.6, RebornOS 2020.09.01 Garuda OS 200831, Nitrux OS 2020.09.05, Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 has been released this week.

    Apps wise,  Linux Mint, released the news in their latest monthly roundup that they are working on a new app, inspired by ICE by Peppermint OS, to make an electron application of any website called WebApp Manager, and we also have a Beta release of it.

  • DRAG: A Punishing Racer

    As popular hits like the GRID series, the Project CARS series, the Formula 1 series, and the DIRT franchise have made an impact on gamers on what racing is like in the real world, none of them hit quite as hard as DRAG. While the former titles mix a combination of realism peppered with a dash of arcade, I could argue DRAG takes all the arcade BS out and presents a formula that I’ve never seen in a racing game before. It’s almost completely realistic, brutal.

    [...]

    The engine was built on Linux (if I recall correctly, on Fedora specifically), and the art assets were made on Windows. The benefit of having their own engine, is that they can make the physics of the vehicle as complicated or as simple as they need to, and I have to say, they definitely did their job trying to simulate the realism of driving an off-road race car.

  • How to Install Zimbra Mail Server on CentOS 8 / RHEL 8
  • How to install the Opera Browser on a Chromebook
  • 18-Way NVIDIA GPU Performance With Blender 2.90 Using OptiX + CUDA

    A few days ago I published a deep dive into the CPU and GPU performance with Blender 2.90 as a major update to this open-source 3D modeling software. Following that I kept on testing more and older NVIDIA GPUs with the CUDA and OptiX back-end targets to now have an 18-way comparison from Maxwell to Turing with the new Blender 2.90.

    Given the Blender 2.90 performance changes over Blender 2.8x as outlined in the earlier article, here is a fresh look at how the NVIDIA GPU performance compares for this large range of graphics processors. Additionally, with Blender 2.90 is now OptiX support for non-RTX GPUs. While RTX GPUs still perform the best with the Blender OptiX support, non-RTX GPUs can now work for this back-end and in some cases perform better than the CUDA back-end.

  • Accenture to fire 5% of its workforce; 10K employees in India to lose jobs

    The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reports that Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, in an internal staff meeting streamed online in mid-August revealed that 5% of their global workforce can be asked to leave the company.

  • Ransomware hits two state-run organizations in the Middle East and North Africa [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The ransomware attacks used Thanos, a type of malware that surfaced earlier this year and has gained traction on underground forums, according to analysts at Palo Alto Networks. In an increasingly popular tactic among ransomware gangs, Thanos is sold “as a service” to other [attackers] interested in deploying it. That can make the attacks harder to trace, and allow users to develop their own custom features.

  • [Old] This was inevitable: 'Thanos' ransomware weaponizes research tool against Microsoft Windows users

    Scammers on cybercriminal forums are marketing a new strain of ransomware, dubbed “Thanos,” to other attackers aiming to infiltrate computers running Microsoft Windows, according to research published Wednesday by threat intelligence firm Recorded Future. Thanos operates much like similar [cracking] tools — encrypting victims’ files until they pay a shakedown fee — except that it’s the first ransomware built, in part, based on a proof-of-concept from security researchers who previously marketed their computer code as a way to bypass Windows 10 security protocols as part of otherwise legitimate tests.

  • Reasons to hire inexperienced engineers

    There are many reasons to consider hiring inexperienced software engineers into your team, beyond the commonly discussed factors of cost and social responsibility.

    Hire to maximise team effectiveness; not to maximise team size. Adding more people increases the communication and synchronisation overhead in the team. Growing a team has rapidly diminishing returns.

    However, adding the right people, perspectives, skills, and knowledge into a team can transform that team’s impact. Instantly unblocking problems that would have taken days of research. Resolving debates that would have paralysed. The right balance between planning and action.

    It’s easy to undervalue inexperienced software engineers as part of a healthy team mix. While teams made up of entirely senior software engineers can be highly effective. There are many benefits beyond cost and social responsibility for hiring entry level and junior software engineers onto your team.

    [...]

    Needing to make our code simple enough to understand for a new software engineer to be able to understand and change it exerts positive pressure on our code quality.

    Having to make it safe to fail. Protecting everyone on the team from being able to make a change that takes down production or corrupts data helps us all. We’re all human.

    Don’t have any junior engineers? What would you do differently if you knew someone new to programming was joining your team next week? Which of those things should you be doing anyway? How many would pay back their investment even with experienced engineers? How much risk and complexity are you tolerating? What’s its cost?

Linux Candy: eDEX-UI – sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!! Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series. Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivilous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. eDEX-UI is one such example. It’s certainly not a traditional program though. eDEX-UI is an open source terminal emulator and system monitor which does things very different. It’s inspired by the TRON Legacy movie effects. It uses Electron, so don’t expect it to be lightweight. Read more

Ventoy – An Open Source Tool to Create Bootable USB Drive

Ventoy is a robust free and open-source tool for creating bootable USB drives for ISO/IMG/EFI and WIM files. Unlike 99% of flashing tools in the market today, Ventoy comes with a menu for selecting boot files which can be run directly as well as installed anew – no extraction needed. This means that you wouldn’t need to repeatedly format your flash drive for new installations. Just copy several ISO files to the drive and Ventoy will create an easy-to-use boot menu for you. Ventoy supports Legacy BIOS and UEFI in the same way and that is combined with support for GPT and MBR partition styles. As if that is not enough, it features a “Ventoy Compatible” concept which enables it to support any ISO file. It also supports most operating systems including Windows, Linux, Vmware, Unix, Xen, and WinPE. Read more

