Without any announcement, the open source application for the indie store itch.io added support for Wine in their Linux builds so you get more choice.

It's an interesting one this. Steam for Linux has Steam Play, which lets you use different compatibility layers like Proton. The new feature in the itch client works a little differently though. It simply detects if you have the Wine compatibility layer installed system-wide, and if you do it now lets you download Windows builds to run with your own version of Wine.