Games: Wine, Barony, Cyberpunk Ghost Story and More
The itch.io app can now use a system installed Wine on Linux for Windows-only games
Without any announcement, the open source application for the indie store itch.io added support for Wine in their Linux builds so you get more choice.
It's an interesting one this. Steam for Linux has Steam Play, which lets you use different compatibility layers like Proton. The new feature in the itch client works a little differently though. It simply detects if you have the Wine compatibility layer installed system-wide, and if you do it now lets you download Windows builds to run with your own version of Wine.
The Barony crowdfunding was a success, incoming big updates for everyone
Barony is a wonderful, challenging co-op first-person roguelike RPG that recent had quite an interesting crowdfunding campaign. It was a success, which means this already released game is going to see some huge upgrades.
The main point of the campaign, is for a Nintendo Switch port. We're not interested in that here of course but the good news is plenty will come to the PC version. This includes: a UI design overhaul to improve the flow of it, add split-screen play, superior gamepad support, cross-play for Switch and Steam and more. All the improvements built for Switch we will get too.
After a rough launch, Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story gets some major upgrades
Developer Suzaku and Top Hat Studios recently released Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story, and it unfortunately looked like a truly messy launch.
What is it? "Sense - 不祥的预感: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is a 2.5D game inspired by Clock Tower and Fatal Frame. With careful attention to pacing, atmosphere and storytelling, Sense hopes to return the horror genre to its roots; celebrating the slow, fearful creep of dread instead of relying on over the top action and jump scares. The ghosts - as glitches on our reality - act as spiritual and paranormal threats, not monsters to be killed. The horror of our story comes from atmosphere and storytelling, not loud sound and artificial effects."
Comet 64 is an upcoming programming puzzler set in 1984
We spoke to the developer, Onur Ayas, who confirmed the upcoming game will support Linux. So far they've tested builds on Ubuntu and said it runs fine. They also mentioned an upcoming demo, so more testing can be done then too.
Brutal Fate is an upcoming FPS from the creator of Brutal Doom
Now this is exciting if you like retro-themed first-person shooters, or what people are now calling boomer shooters. Brutal Fate has been announced from the dev of Brutal Doom.
This is not a mod, not a spin-off or anything like that. It's a proper standalone game and it looks awesome. Brutal Fate is inspired by 80's and 90's sci-fi movies. It blends the best features of classic shooters such as non-linear level design, a huge arsenal, and large enemy variety with some modern aspects, making it an unique mix that does not tries to hang on nostalgia, but be something of it's own.
[...]
On top of that, the developer has confirmed on Twitter that they do plan to put up a Linux build too along with multiple store support like Steam and GOG.
Android Leftovers
Portage 3.0 stabilized
We have good news! Gentoo’s Portage project has recently stabilized version 3.0 of the package manager. What’s new? Well, this third version of Portage removes support for Python 2.7, which has been an ongoing effort across the main Gentoo repository by Gentoo’s Python project during the 2020 year (see this blog post). In addition, due to a user provided patch, updating to the latest version of Portage can vastly speed up dependency calculations by around 50-60%. We love to see our community engaging in our software! For more details, see this Reddit post from the community member who provided the patch. Stay healthy and keep cooking with Gentoo! Also: Gentoo's Portage 3.0 Stabilized With Much Faster Dependency Calculations
A morality cabal of Debian users tried to knife Torvalds
A morality cabal of Debian users had a go at censoring IT’s Mr Sweary Linus Torvalds in 2014 according to a leak of documents from Debian-private. The documents show a group of Linux developers who were so shocked that Torvalds swore at a conference they were attempting to use the Debian code-of-conduct to get him ostracised from the Linux mother church. What appears to have got their knickers in a twist was that: “Linus described the Free Software Foundation as `bigots.’"
12 Best Tools to Connect Linux Remote Desktop
A remote desktop is a software that allows a computer system’s desktop environment to be run by another computer system. Remote desktop environments are used in organizations where applications are installed on a central server instead of every individual computer. These applications can be accessed remotely by employees which makes troubleshooting and maintenance easier. Using a remote desktop environment, one doesn’t have to sit in front of another system to operate it. Some of the popular remote desktop protocols are RFB (VNC is based on), NX technology (NX), RDP, X11, and ARD. In this article, I will show you a list of software applications to access remote Linux desktop from a client computer. Most of these tools work on the server-client model.
