We have good news! Gentoo’s Portage project has recently stabilized version 3.0 of the package manager. What’s new? Well, this third version of Portage removes support for Python 2.7, which has been an ongoing effort across the main Gentoo repository by Gentoo’s Python project during the 2020 year (see this blog post). In addition, due to a user provided patch, updating to the latest version of Portage can vastly speed up dependency calculations by around 50-60%. We love to see our community engaging in our software! For more details, see this Reddit post from the community member who provided the patch. Stay healthy and keep cooking with Gentoo! Also: Gentoo's Portage 3.0 Stabilized With Much Faster Dependency Calculations

A morality cabal of Debian users tried to knife Torvalds A morality cabal of Debian users had a go at censoring IT’s Mr Sweary Linus Torvalds in 2014 according to a leak of documents from Debian-private. The documents show a group of Linux developers who were so shocked that Torvalds swore at a conference they were attempting to use the Debian code-of-conduct to get him ostracised from the Linux mother church. What appears to have got their knickers in a twist was that: “Linus described the Free Software Foundation as `bigots.’"