Zim: A Wiki-Like Note-taking App That Makes Things Easier
Zim is undoubtedly one of the best note-taking apps for Linux but it’s not just another ordinary note app that lets you add ideas/tasks and save them.
It’s tailored to help you maintain a collection of notes in the form of wiki pages. In other words, you can have a lot of notes (tasks/ideas) and link them to each other that will make it easier to go through what you’ve added in the past.
Here, I’ll give an overview of the features you get with Zim and how to get it installed on Linux.
