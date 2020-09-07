Graphics: Vulkan 1.2.153, V3DV, AV1/AV2 Vulkan 1.2.153 Released As Development Switches To "Main" Vulkan 1.2.153 doesn't come with any new extensions or major changes aside from an important fundamental change if you are interacting with their Git repository. Vulkan 1.2.153 is out this morning with just the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications. About the most noteworthy on that front is adding some developer documentation to the appendices for several extensions like VK_EXT_memory_budget but overall it's a fairly mundane release.

V3DV Driver For Raspberry Pi Closing In On Vulkan 1.0 The V3DV open-source Vulkan driver being developed by consulting firm Igalia for the Raspberry Pi Foundation is nearing official support for Vulkan 1.0. V3DV is the modern Vulkan driver for current Broadcom SoCs catering to the Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer and presumably future generations as well. Igalia engineers have been working to wrap up support for Vulkan robust buffer access and multi-sampling with the V3DV code in recent weeks. That went well and more Vulkan demos are now running on the Raspberry Pi 4.

AV2 Is In R&D As The Eventual Successor To The AV1 Video Codec While AV1 adoption is still taking off and finally seeing desktop hardware with AV1 decode, given the time it takes to develop a new high-end video codec it shouldn't come as too much surprise that "AV2" is already being explored. A Phoronix reader tipped us off this morning that the aomedia.org roadmap for the Alliance for Open Media industry consortium that spearheads AV1 has already started with "R&D for AV2 has begun in earnest."

Intel Releases SVT-AV1 0.8.5 With More AV1 Encoder Improvements Intel's open-source SVT-AV1 encoder that is now being used as the basis for the AV1 Software Working Group and used by Netflix and other organizations for being one of the most performant CPU-based AV1 encoders is out with a new release. SVT-AV1 0.8.5 is out this morning with a few improvements on the encoder front. SVT-AV1 0.8.5 adds multi-staged HME support, new quality speed trade-offs tuned for video on-demand use-cases, new optimization pass work, improved lambda generation, and other enhancements. There are also bug fixes, better continuous integration coverage, improvements stemming from static analysis of the code, and more.

New MakuluLinux Distro Puts a 'Shift' in Your Computing Routine MakuluLinux Shift is an interesting Linux distro that takes some of the best features of popular desktop environments and rolls them together into one computing platform. It doesn't pit productivity against simplicity. It offers choices of minimal software or full application. Shift Linux is easy to use. Yet it has enough bells and whistles to satisfy power users. The one area that left me wanting more was the background images. They all are colorful and abstract. Rather than make users add their own image arrays, I would like to see the developer add some of the scenic collections used in the other MakuluLinux distros. The classy image display tool for picking background images seems wasted with such a minimal selection. If you want to get a closeup sampling of Shift Linux in action, view this Youtube presentation Raymer made.