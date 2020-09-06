Raspberry Pi, Intel, AMD and ARM
Raspberry Pi cluster with k3s & Salt (Part 1)
I have been running some workloads on Raspberry Pi’s / Leap for some time. I manage them using salt-ssh along with a Pine64 running OpenBSD. You can read more about using Salt this way in my Using Salt like Ansible post.
CarPiHat Connects Raspberry Pi to your Car with Opto GPIO, CAN Bus, 12V Outputs
OpenAuto Pro software is a Raspberry Pi-based head-unit solution that brings various features to your car including Bluetooth hands-free Profile, music streaming, integrated media player, navigation via Android Auto, screen mirroring, rear camera support, and more.
But TDJ realized he needs more than just a Raspberry Pi, touchscreen display, and OpenAuto Pro software to meet his requirements, so he designed CarPiHat add-on board for Raspberry Pi providing power supply, opto-isolated GPIOs, CAN Bus, and 12V outputs.
Intel Jasper Lake Celeron & Pentium Processors Lineup Leaked
Intel has already announced Intel Tiger Lake processors designed for long battery-life, ultra-thin laptops, but which will also be found in industrial applications. I was also told Intel Elkhart Lake processors would be announced on September 24th. Elkhart Lake processors are based on the new Atom Tremont architecture, and so far, I thought they would be the successors to the affordable Gemini Lake processors. But FanlessTech just leaked the Jasper Lake lineup, also based on Tremont and whose SKUs closely match what we would expect from Gemini Lake successors. At this point, there are three desktop SKUs with 10W TDP, and three mobile SKUs with 6W TDP.
Fanless Ryzen Embedded system supports Ubuntu
Ibase’s fanless, Ubuntu-ready “ASB200-918” embedded PC runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x GbE, 5x USB, 4x COM, and 2x M.2 including NVMe support.
Ibase announced a compact, semi-rugged embedded computer built around its 3.5-inch IB918 SBC with a choice of four AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 SoCs. The fanless, 240 x 162 x 42mm ASB200-918 is designed for industrial control, factory, kiosk, and other space-critical applications.
ARM releases 64 bit, Linux-capable Cortex-R
ARM has announced its first 64 bit, Linux-capable Cortex-R processor, which it has earmarked for computational storage solutions.
Its PR suggests that it “a chip designed to enable a new generation of storage devices that will not only hold data but help process it”.
Such devices are part of an emerging hardware category known as computational storage, which is usually when tech journalists have a bit of a snooze. No one got laid talking about storage in a bar, and few ever want to write about something that even the PR person spins unenthusiastically.
ARM's chip “promises to provide a speed boost for latency-sensitive workloads such as machine learning and real-time analytics applications”.
Graphics: Vulkan 1.2.153, V3DV, AV1/AV2
New MakuluLinux Distro Puts a 'Shift' in Your Computing Routine
MakuluLinux Shift is an interesting Linux distro that takes some of the best features of popular desktop environments and rolls them together into one computing platform. It doesn't pit productivity against simplicity. It offers choices of minimal software or full application. Shift Linux is easy to use. Yet it has enough bells and whistles to satisfy power users. The one area that left me wanting more was the background images. They all are colorful and abstract. Rather than make users add their own image arrays, I would like to see the developer add some of the scenic collections used in the other MakuluLinux distros. The classy image display tool for picking background images seems wasted with such a minimal selection. If you want to get a closeup sampling of Shift Linux in action, view this Youtube presentation Raymer made.
Zim: A Wiki-Like Note-taking App That Makes Things Easier
Zim is undoubtedly one of the best note-taking apps for Linux but it’s not just another ordinary note app that lets you add ideas/tasks and save them. It’s tailored to help you maintain a collection of notes in the form of wiki pages. In other words, you can have a lot of notes (tasks/ideas) and link them to each other that will make it easier to go through what you’ve added in the past. Here, I’ll give an overview of the features you get with Zim and how to get it installed on Linux.
today's howtos
