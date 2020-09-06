Inkscape 1.0 Gets First Point Release, Here’s What’s New
Released in early May 2020, Inkscape 1.0 arrived after more than three years in the making as the first mature version of this open source vector graphics editor loved by numerous digital artists, introducing numerous new features and improvements.
Now, Inkscape 1.0.1 is here with a bunch of cool changes that would probably please users. First, the most exciting change is the fact that the previously experimental Selectors and CSS dialog is now finally ready for production.
