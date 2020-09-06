Python Programming
Klotski Adventure — Part 1
I was casually watching Computerphile sudoku solver episode
And at the end of the video, Prof. Thorsten Altenkirch drops this puzzle Klotski.
this simple looking puzzle(goal is to get the red block to bottom of the board) is very tricky to solve.
He asked to solve this using backtracking.
Klotski Adventure — Part 2
Video Subtitles & Transcripts Now Available on Real Python
I’ve got a big update to share today:
Real Python video courses now have full subtitles and transcripts!
I think this is going to do a lot for accessibility and making your favorite Python learning resources easier to review & more searchable.
Test and Code: 129: How to Test Anything - David Lord
I asked people on twitter to fill in "How do I test _____?" to find out what people want to know how to test.
Lots of responses. David Lord agreed to answer them with me.
In the process, we come up with lots of great general advice on how to test just about anything.
PyDev of the Week: Nathan Epstein
This week we welcome Nathan Epstein (@epstein_n) as our PyDev of the Week! Nathan has given talks on various subjects all over the world. He has also written articles for Dev.to, Codewords and more.
Why did you start using Python?
Scientific computing. The ease of use, readability, and library ecosystem makes it a great choice for so many tasks within that space.
What other programming languages do you know and which is your favorite?
To varying degrees, I also know R, JavaScript, C, C++, C#, Ruby, and Scala.
Of those, I think C++ is my favorite. It offers a really nice balance of low-level control and ease of use. But my overall favorite is Python.
Abhijeet Pal: Python callable() Explained
In programming, a callable is something that can be called. In Python, a callable is anything that can be called, using parentheses and maybe with some arguments. Functions, Generators, and Classes are inherently callable in Python.
