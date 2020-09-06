KDevelop 5.6 released
We are happy to announce the availability of KDevelop 5.6 today.
This release brings half a year of work, focused mainly on stability, performance, and future maintainability. Many existing features have received small improvements again, and there is one highly-visible addition: optional display of inline notes for problems at the end of the line (commit). Learn more at David Redondo's blog post introducing this feature.
More on the same: KDevelop 5.6 IDE Brings Better Stability, Performance
Also: marK is (still) evolving
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 629 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Cory Doctorow: IP
You’ve probably heard of “open source software.” If you pay attention to the politics of this stuff, you might have heard of “free software” and even know a little about the ethical debate underpinning the war of words between these two labels. I’ve been involved since the last century, but even I never really understood what’s going on in the background until recently. I was looking up the history of the first free software license, and I had a revelation that transformed the way I think about it, which is significant, since, to a first approximation, this stuff is all I think about. Some background: “free software” had its origins with AI researcher-turned-activist Richard Stallman who started his GNU project in 1983, leading to the creation of the first “GNU Public License” (GPL). This is a copyright license for computer programmers who want to share their work. If you release a program’s underlying source code under the GPL, anyone else is free to...
Akademy 2020 Board Election Results
During the Annual General Meeting of KDE e.V. at Akademy 2020 elections were held for three board positions. The terms for Aleix, Eike and Lydia were expiring. All three ran for re-election and were re-elected by the membership of the association. As a result, the board and the board-roles are unchanged relative to 2019. The newly-re-elected members will serve 3 year terms.
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE, GTK Cord3, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Action News
Recent comments
1 min ago
7 min 15 sec ago
8 min 31 sec ago
50 min 35 sec ago
5 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago