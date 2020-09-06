Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE, GTK Cord3, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Action News
Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE
Today we are looking at Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE. It comes with Deepin Desktop Environment 5.0.0, Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 1.2GB of ram when idling. This Linux Distro is also available in many different desktop environments, have a look at their website, and download links.
Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE.
GTK Cord3: A GTK Rewrite of The Official Discord Client
Brought to you by the same developer as 6cord today we're looking at GTK Cord3 which is an attempt at a GTK rewrite of the official Discord client and while it's lacking a lot of fundamental Discord functionality I would say it's still going to be fairly usable for most people as long as you're not particuarly interested in voice chat
LHS Episode #365: XLX Reflector Deep Dive
You have discovered the 365th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Due to new experiences with the D-STAR digital voice system, Russ has decided he wanted to set up a D-STAR reflector. XLX is a multi-protocol, open-source reflector system for D-STAR (and DMR and YSF) that anyone can run on a Pi, in a virtual machine or what have you. Tune in as we have an in depth discussion on downloading, building and running your own XLX reflector plus basic communication using D-STAR. We hope you have a wonderful and digital voice filled week.
Linux Action News 153
The first Thinkpads loaded with Fedora go live, but there is a lot more to the story.
Plus, the new PinePhone options coming soon, our thoughts on recent Mozilla news, lessons from the GNOME Patent Troll, and AWS Bottlerocket.
Cory Doctorow: IP
You’ve probably heard of “open source software.” If you pay attention to the politics of this stuff, you might have heard of “free software” and even know a little about the ethical debate underpinning the war of words between these two labels. I’ve been involved since the last century, but even I never really understood what’s going on in the background until recently. I was looking up the history of the first free software license, and I had a revelation that transformed the way I think about it, which is significant, since, to a first approximation, this stuff is all I think about. Some background: “free software” had its origins with AI researcher-turned-activist Richard Stallman who started his GNU project in 1983, leading to the creation of the first “GNU Public License” (GPL). This is a copyright license for computer programmers who want to share their work. If you release a program’s underlying source code under the GPL, anyone else is free to...
Akademy 2020 Board Election Results
During the Annual General Meeting of KDE e.V. at Akademy 2020 elections were held for three board positions. The terms for Aleix, Eike and Lydia were expiring. All three ran for re-election and were re-elected by the membership of the association. As a result, the board and the board-roles are unchanged relative to 2019. The newly-re-elected members will serve 3 year terms.
