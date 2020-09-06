Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Evaluating Artix Linux with OpenRC, KDE Edition

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of September 2020 01:20:42 AM Filed under
KDE
Reviews

In an article for Distrowatch in July I looked at Artix Cinnamon and Plasma editions with runit to start up and manage services. That indicated a problem in the sense that if reliant on software written for systemd that no ready-made runit service scripts are available for one will have to create their own. Specifically, I had a problem getting my VPN client to work. Let's see if this works any better with the OpenRC flavour of Artix.

This is really a follow-up but for those who haven't read the original review and not familiar with the distribution here's a quick recap.

Artix is a systemd-free fork of Arch Linux that grew out of the Arch-OpenRC and Manjaro-OpenRC projects joining forces to provide installable images with alternative init solutions to Arch users who were unhappy with the parent moving to systemd. In fact, Arch was one of the early adopters. While in the beginning only OpenRC might have been offered, Artix now also provides install images using the runit and s6 init software. There's a lot of choice on the download page, only the x86_64 architecture is supported. The project provides Artix basic images of 520MB, similar to a net-install or the Arch install images, and with Cinnamon, MATE, Plasma, Xfce, LXDE and LXQt also ISOs for every major desktop environment. They come in between 939MB and 1.1GB depending on your chosen flavour - not too big a download these days. The page makes it clear what to expect, i.e. only a basic set of applications is included to get the user started.
A file manager, a media player (MPV), a network manager, a document viewer, a web browser and the graphical installer. It is then up to the user to add applications and shape the system.

Every flavour is available for download with any of the three supported init systems. Official images seem to be respun now and then. Although there are weekly images, at the time of writing most stable images were dated from February 2020, with the Xfce ISO labelled 20200506 apparently released in May.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Cory Doctorow: IP

You’ve probably heard of “open source software.” If you pay at­tention to the politics of this stuff, you might have heard of “free software” and even know a little about the ethical debate underpin­ning the war of words between these two labels. I’ve been involved since the last century, but even I never really understood what’s going on in the background until recently. I was looking up the history of the first free soft­ware license, and I had a revelation that transformed the way I think about it, which is significant, since, to a first approximation, this stuff is all I think about. Some background: “free software” had its origins with AI researcher-turned-activist Richard Stallman who started his GNU project in 1983, leading to the creation of the first “GNU Public License” (GPL). This is a copyright license for computer program­mers who want to share their work. If you release a program’s underlying source code under the GPL, anyone else is free to... Read more

Akademy 2020 Board Election Results

During the Annual General Meeting of KDE e.V. at Akademy 2020 elections were held for three board positions. The terms for Aleix, Eike and Lydia were expiring. All three ran for re-election and were re-elected by the membership of the association. As a result, the board and the board-roles are unchanged relative to 2019. The newly-re-elected members will serve 3 year terms. Read more

today's howtos

Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE, GTK Cord3, Linux in the Ham Shack and Linux Action News

  • Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE

    Today we are looking at Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE. It comes with Deepin Desktop Environment 5.0.0, Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4, and uses about 1.2GB of ram when idling. This Linux Distro is also available in many different desktop environments, have a look at their website, and download links.

  • Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu DesktopPack 20.04 DDE.

  • GTK Cord3: A GTK Rewrite of The Official Discord Client

    Brought to you by the same developer as 6cord today we're looking at GTK Cord3 which is an attempt at a GTK rewrite of the official Discord client and while it's lacking a lot of fundamental Discord functionality I would say it's still going to be fairly usable for most people as long as you're not particuarly interested in voice chat

  • LHS Episode #365: XLX Reflector Deep Dive

    You have discovered the 365th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Due to new experiences with the D-STAR digital voice system, Russ has decided he wanted to set up a D-STAR reflector. XLX is a multi-protocol, open-source reflector system for D-STAR (and DMR and YSF) that anyone can run on a Pi, in a virtual machine or what have you. Tune in as we have an in depth discussion on downloading, building and running your own XLX reflector plus basic communication using D-STAR. We hope you have a wonderful and digital voice filled week.

  • Linux Action News 153

    The first Thinkpads loaded with Fedora go live, but there is a lot more to the story. Plus, the new PinePhone options coming soon, our thoughts on recent Mozilla news, lessons from the GNOME Patent Troll, and AWS Bottlerocket.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6