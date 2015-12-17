Amiga Fast File System makes minor comeback in new Linux kernel

As noted by chief penguin Linus Torvalds in his weekly state-of-the-kernel report, a change to AFFS popped up among what he described as a collection of “the usual suspects” in new submissions to the kernel over the last week. The Amiga was ahead of its time, but is now largely a curiosity. However Suse developer David Sterba has noticed that “The basic permission bits (protection bits in AmigaOS) have been broken in Linux' AFFS - it would only set bits, but never delete them. Also, contrary to the documentation, the Archived bit was not handled.” “Let's fix this for good, and set the bits such that Linux and classic AmigaOS can coexist in the most peaceful manner,” he added. Torvalds appears to have agreed inasmuch as Sterba’s code has made it into rc4 of version 5.9 of the Linux kernel. Torvalds said that while rc4 is a big release – he rated it as “larger than usual” – it’s still “well within the normal range, and not something I'll lose any sleep over.”

Evaluating Artix Linux with OpenRC, KDE Edition

In an article for Distrowatch in July I looked at Artix Cinnamon and Plasma editions with runit to start up and manage services. That indicated a problem in the sense that if reliant on software written for systemd that no ready-made runit service scripts are available for one will have to create their own. Specifically, I had a problem getting my VPN client to work. Let's see if this works any better with the OpenRC flavour of Artix. This is really a follow-up but for those who haven't read the original review and not familiar with the distribution here's a quick recap. Artix is a systemd-free fork of Arch Linux that grew out of the Arch-OpenRC and Manjaro-OpenRC projects joining forces to provide installable images with alternative init solutions to Arch users who were unhappy with the parent moving to systemd. In fact, Arch was one of the early adopters. While in the beginning only OpenRC might have been offered, Artix now also provides install images using the runit and s6 init software. There's a lot of choice on the download page, only the x86_64 architecture is supported. The project provides Artix basic images of 520MB, similar to a net-install or the Arch install images, and with Cinnamon, MATE, Plasma, Xfce, LXDE and LXQt also ISOs for every major desktop environment. They come in between 939MB and 1.1GB depending on your chosen flavour - not too big a download these days. The page makes it clear what to expect, i.e. only a basic set of applications is included to get the user started. A file manager, a media player (MPV), a network manager, a document viewer, a web browser and the graphical installer. It is then up to the user to add applications and shape the system. Every flavour is available for download with any of the three supported init systems. Official images seem to be respun now and then. Although there are weekly images, at the time of writing most stable images were dated from February 2020, with the Xfce ISO labelled 20200506 apparently released in May.

OSMC on the Raspberry Pi

Hot on the heels of LibreELEC follows a test of OSMC. The nice thing about this little board is that you can have as many operating systems as you like and just swap them out as easy as loading another Micro SD. So your device can go from media center to OpenWRT router in a flash, for example. And because they are tiny you can always have a whole collection of them handy for the various roles the Pi can perform. OSMC is another specialist operating system whose aim it is to provide just enough an environment to run Kodi. As such Kodi is the only graphical interface you get and not only its own settings but also all system configuration options have to be accessible through the Kodi interface. The web site claims that "OSMC can play all major media formats out there and supports a variety of sharing protocols so you’re guaranteed to be able to stream from other devices. OSMC can stream media and serve files to other devices as well!" The media center being extremely themeable, OSMC in its current iteration has a refreshed and really nice looking but still functional skin that I wished would be available as a free version for general download but it seems the main developer is guarding his logo and distiguishing features jealously so this may not be possible. [...] You can then install this repository from the file manager like any other and add the plugin from here (see instructions). The advantage of this plugin is that it has a huge pre-populated list of VPN providers and their locations which you can easily switch within the app. OpenVPN needs to be installed first with „apt-get install openvpn“ as unlike LibreELEC it is not part of OSMC by default. Unfortunately despite doing this and OpenVPN being up and running the VPN plugin did not connect for me. Odd, as OSMC like its cousin is based on Debian Buster. This points to some other underlying incompatibility in OSMC with the VPN manager plugin. I'm not willing to troubleshoot this when there's another solution that works equally well and better in this case but there are other, more traditional OpenVPN plugins for Kodi around like this one that let you import configurations if you really want to stay with OSMC. If you got yourself a remote like this one it's easy and fluid to navigate around the interface once everything has been set up and your plugins imported or set up from the media repositories. The choice of add-ons in the included repo is not great and probably not enough to satisfy most users. If you thought OSMC might distribute more than just some of the basic free add-ons from the Kodi repository you will be disappointed. Not even the BBC iplayer. Ok, that one is broken anyway. If you're serious about streaming you'll have to install your own but with ever more websites like the BBC breaking plugins with redesigns on purpose and Youtube requiring an API key to stream the future might lie in the browser.