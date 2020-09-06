The FTP or File Transfer Protocol allows users to transfer files between an FTP server and a client over a network connection. Although there are numerous FTP clients to choose from, the Linux FTP command remains the most popular way of transferring files using FTP. This is especially true for system admins since you will mostly access your servers from a remote machine. Thus, you may use FTP for transferring large amounts of data between your FTP server and remote systems. In this guide, we will provide a practical introduction to FTP using a large number of essential commands. Bookmark this guide as a future reference if you’re already familiar with FTP.

