Best Free and Open Source Office Suites

OSS

An office suite is a collection of related software for knowledge workers. The software is distributed together in a single package, with a consistent graphical interface, and typically with strong integration between the different components.

The types of software included in an office suite often consist of word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, database and more. For many users the office suite (together with a web browser and email client) represents the cornerstone of their computing day, particularly in the business field. A high quality office suite is therefore a basic necessity for any computing platform to prosper.

The 50 Commonly Used Linux FTP Commands for the Newbie

The FTP or File Transfer Protocol allows users to transfer files between an FTP server and a client over a network connection. Although there are numerous FTP clients to choose from, the Linux FTP command remains the most popular way of transferring files using FTP. This is especially true for system admins since you will mostly access your servers from a remote machine. Thus, you may use FTP for transferring large amounts of data between your FTP server and remote systems. In this guide, we will provide a practical introduction to FTP using a large number of essential commands. Bookmark this guide as a future reference if you’re already familiar with FTP. Read more

Today in Techrights

Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer

The "Ubiquity" installer used by the Ubuntu desktop is set to feature Active Directory (AD) integration with the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10 release. Given it's late in the cycle and past the feature freeze, a feature freeze exception was sought and granted for adding this optional Active Directory support to the Ubuntu desktop installer. Read more Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 647

Mozilla: Rust, Firefox OneTab, Lobbying and Spying

  • Nicholas Nethercote: How to speed up the Rust compiler one last time

    Due to recent changes at Mozilla my time working on the Rust compiler is drawing to a close. I am still at Mozilla, but I will be focusing on Firefox work for the foreseeable future. So I thought I would wrap up my “How to speed up the Rust compiler” series, which started in 2016.

  • Firefox OneTab - One tab to rule them all

    Occasionally, I get sent software recommendations by email. Believe it or not, I try to test as much as I can, even though it takes me years to go through the wishlist. And sometimes, I skip the queue, because a particular application looks rather interesting. One such example is OneTab. This is a Firefox extension, for the post-Quantum world. Indeed, I've lamented the loss of Tab Mix Plus, as it was one of the best, most versatile add-ons for the browser EVAR made Since Firefox 57, I've been a-huntin' for a nice, elegant session manager with gusto. I did find one reasonable candidate - Session Sync. Now, there's another potential champion of tabs, and it's called OneTab.  [...] OneTab is an interesting extension. It's got lots of goodies, plus one or two big baddies. The two immediate improvements would be not to collapse an existing session, merely create a list, and then just open on-click placeholders for tabs when restoring. This would significantly improve usability with large tab sets, because in the current guise, OneTab is only useful for small tab collections. Other than that, this is a clever little Firefox add-on. I like the fact you can create easily accessible lists without any convoluted tricks. This is superior behavior to how Firefox does bookmarks now, and comes really close to what the old session managers of yore did. The ability to exclude sites, or merge lists, is also very neat. A simple product, with lots of hidden gems, but sometimes, the simplicity gets in the way. However, it won't take much to polish the rough bits, and make OneTab into a proper keeper. Le fin.

    •        
  • Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker urges European Commission to seize ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity

    Today, Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker published an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, urging her to seize a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to build a better internet through the opportunity presented by the upcoming Digital Services Act (“DSA”). Mitchell’s letter coincides with the European Commission’s public consultation on the DSA, and sets out high-level recommendations to support President von der Leyen’s DSA policy agenda for emerging tech issues (more on that agenda and what we think of it here). [...] As Mitchell notes: “The kind of change required to realise these recommendations is not only possible, but proven. Mozilla, like many of our innovative small and medium independent peers, is steeped in a history of challenging the status quo and embracing openness, whether it is through pioneering security standards, or developing industry-leading privacy tools.”

    •        
  • Support.Mozilla.Org: Introducing the Customer Experience Team [Ed: Mozilla is is combining the telemetry team with the browser team]

    A few weeks ago, Rina discussed the impact of the recent changes in Mozilla on the SUMO team. This change has resulted in a more focused team that combines Pocket Support and Mozilla Support into a single team that we’re calling Customer Experience, led by Justin Rochell. Justin has been leading the support team in Pocket and will now broaden his responsibilities to oversee Mozilla’s products as well as SUMO community.

