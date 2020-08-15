Games: One Lonely Outpost, Faraway: Director's Cut and More
One Lonely Outpost looks like a promising upcoming space farming sim
Space farming? On a barren alien world? So it's like a sci-fi Stardew Valley? One Lonely Outpost has my attention recently and it looks sweet.
This future sci-fi setting for One Lonely Outpost could be interesting, especially considering the mystery surrounding the actual planet. It has no living matter on it, yet it has oxygen and a water system. What's going on? Something about alien ruins and robots, that's what.
"At every turn you are faced with choices and challenges: will you grow genetically modified crops and face the consequences of fuzzy tomatoes and glowing cabbages, or will you go the organic route and painstakingly hand-graft different species of plants together? Alien ruins will lay in wait for you to explore, but they will test you before giving up their secrets."
Popular mobile puzzler Faraway is coming to Linux PC with a Director's Cut
Faraway: Director's Cut from Pine Studio released on September 22 with Linux PC support, which brings over their very popular mobile puzzler with PC upgrades.
Across mobile devices, the Faraway series has seen over 5 million downloads, gained various Editor's Choice picks and users have been rating it highly too. Now it's making the initial jump to traditional computers with Faraway: Director's Cut. This will give it some pretty big enhancements like voice-over, upgraded graphics, full 360-FPS movement as expected and more.
"Ruled by an ancient civilization, this realm is packed with carefully constructed devices. Now with two extra levels, you can explore 20 unique temples filled with puzzles. To reveal all the secrets this place hides, you will have to explore it, find unusual items, solve perplexing puzzles, and prove your worth."
Human Diaspora is a new wild-looking Early Access sci-fi FPS
Made with the wonderful Godot Engine, the first-person sci-fi shooter Human Diaspora is out now in Early Access and it looks wild.
"You reached for the stars and landed on an alien planet. The only way to save humanity is to fight the enemy invader and secure your place among the strongest. Be it on land, sea or space territories, shoot your way into victory, never accept defeat. Humanity must endure!"
Check out two brand new videos of the System Shock reboot including Cyberspace
The upcoming System Shock reboot from Nightdive Studios has seen quite a few ups and downs over the years since the Kickstarter but it's coming together now.
With the recent Realms Deep event, many upcoming shooters of all sorts were shown off. Nightdive was involved in this, and decided to show off their remake of the Cyberspace feature. In the original this was a 3D space you could sort-of fly around in, interact with objects and collect things. In the upcoming reboot, it keeps the same basic style but with obvious modern improvements that ends up also looking a bit like Descent.
A Fox Tale looks like an absolutely magical platformer with a four legged protagonist
Sometimes I get a little blown away by the charm of a trailer, this recently happened with A Fox Tale and if you love platformers you need to take a look.
Honestly, I think it's quite beautiful, magical even with the settings and visuals. Putting you in the paws of a fox, it seems quite unusual too. We've seen a fair few platformers with animal protagonists, robots, people and all sorts but A Fox Tale looks quite unique. Especially so with the graphical style that combines multi layered backgrounds, with parallax effects to bring a 3D element to this pixel art world.
Rain Games launch a Kickstarter for Girl Genius - Adventures In Castle Heterodyne
Based on the multi-award winning Girl Genius comic series, Rain Games (known for Teslagrad, World to the West) have launched their first Kickstarter for Girl Genius - Adventures In Castle Heterodyne.
What is it? Their plan is to create 3D action-adventure metroidvania, where you play as the main protagonist in the Girl Genius series, Agatha Heterodyne. In the game ytou will be exploring the mysterious Castle Heterodyne, to reclaim Agatha's ancient birthright as a "True Heterodyne". You won't be alone though, you will also be joined by a funny little contraption called a "Dingbot", which will be a controllable minion that you can upgrade as you explore.
Rain Games explained that work on it is already well underway, and they will be using the Unity game engine with a lot of their own tech, which they used with their previous game World to the West.
Retro tactical RPG where time moves when you do 'Fates of Ort' has a big Hero Mode update
Time only moves when you move, an idea that has been done before but with Fates of Ort being an RPG, it's a little bit different and really fun. "So it's like SUPERHOT but a retro RPG?" Kind of.
It's thoroughly unusual because it works like it's real-time as soon as you start moving. Very different to being turn-based, because you're not picking things and watching them happen, it's all still you doing it in real-time and you can stop at any moment to take things in and adjust your tactics. Great stuff.
Open source NES-style music maker FamiStudio has a big new release
Another great project we are following is FamiStudio, a free and open source NES-style music maker and they have a fresh release up now.
Who is this targeting? Mainly chiptune artists and NES homebrewers. Anyone who wants to make chiptune could pick up this quite easily and get going. Could be great for game developers doing retro stuff or anyone really.
Upcoming FPS 'Core Decay' gets a new trailer, teams up with 3D Realms
uring the Realms Deep event, Ivar Hill's upcoming first-person shooter Core Decay was shown off again and they're now teaming up with 3D Realms.
"The year is 2089. For decades past, the availability of natural resources has declined to the point of societal collapse. Nations are governed by corporations, and the planet is on the brink of an ecological collapse that will leave nothing left alive."
This promising boomer shooter is now being co-developed and published by 3D Realms, which is quite fitting considering the inspiration from 90s shooters. Core Decay isn't just yet another retro themed shooter though, it has plenty that appears to make it unique including character upgrades with over 100 game-changing implants. Plenty more sounds intriguing about it like the level layout with special alternate routes, a special deep health system that affects multiple body parts and much more.
Perl/Raku Programming
today's howtos
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Update to Fix a Vulnerability, Patch Now
Canonical released today a new Ubuntu kernel security update to address a single vulnerability affecting all supported Ubuntu releases. This new Linux kernel security update comes only five days after Canonical released the major kernel updates for all supported Ubuntu releases to patch a total of 17 vulnerabilities, and it only addresses a vulnerability. The security vulnerability is CVE-2020-14386, an AF_PACKET memory corruption discovered by Or Cohen. This could be used by a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
