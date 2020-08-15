Perl/Raku Programming 2020.36 Election Time Again The coming two weeks will allow all Rakoons to vote in the first official Raku Steering Council election. Fourteen candidates to fill 7 positions: and here they are in alphabetical order of their first name:

Week #76: Prime Sum Although I had finished the “Word Search” task a week before, still I didn’t have time to complete the “Prime Sum” task. After checking out others solution to the “Word Search” task, I was feeling low looking back my own solution. To recover from it, I delayed solving the “Prime Sum” task. At the same time, as a protest, I didn’t do Swift solutions for any of the tasks. After few days when I was feeling a little better, I decided to do at least one task better. I really enjoyed working on the “Prime Sum” task. I got to learn about Sieve of Erastothenes. When I looked back at the end result, I felt much better. My Raku solution is even better if you look at it. At the end of the day, I was happy with my effort.

TIL about Literate Programming As a programmer whose first job was in the mortgage software industry, “TIL” has always meant “Truth In Lending” to me: you know, that document that the bank is required to give you when you get a mortgage, that’s supposed to explain how much you’re really paying after all the bank’s hidden finance charges, except the numbers don’t seem to make any sense so you just sign it anyway and don’t know anything more than you did before? Yeah, that one. Of course, nowadays it means something else, and I’ve had to redirect my ossified mental patterns into new channels, so that, now when I see “TIL,” I can have my brain recognize it as “Today I Learned.” Which is a handy phrase: it encapsulates feelings of discovery, serendipity, and epiphany all into one. And TIL1 that the way I’ve always tried to write code has a name, a history, and a venerable progenitor—most of my life, without even realizing it, I’ve been trying to use literate programming (only without the tangling).