today's leftovers

Misc
  • Dynamic Triple Buffering For GNOME Still Being Worked On To Ramp Up The GPU When Needed

    Proposed earlier this summer for GNOME's Mutter was the idea of triple buffering the desktop when the GPU is running behind in order to ideally cause that extra load to ramp up the GPU clock frequencies in order to in turn get back on track with rendering the desktop on-time. A third version of that work is now brewing albeit too late to see with the imminent GNOME 3.38.0 release.

    Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has been working on this dynamic triple buffering for GNOME's Mutter compositor due to the sluggish experience he has sometimes seen with Intel graphics in particular. Switching from double to triple buffering does lead to enough work that it generally causes the GPU performance state to increase.

  • Digest of YaST Development Sprint 107

    The last two weeks of August the YaST team has kept the same modus operandi than the rest of the month, focusing on fixing bugs and polishing several internal aspects. But we also found some time to start working on some mid-term goals in the area of AutoYaST and storage management. Find below a summary of the most interesting stuff addressed during the sprint finished a week ago (sorry for the delay).

  • Whonix / Kicksecure 15.0.1.4.8 - for VirtualBox - Point Release!

    Alternatively, in-place release upgrade is possible.

  • Gnuastro 0.13 released
    Dear all,

I am happy to announce the 13th stable version of GNU Astronomy
Utilities (Gnuastro).

Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs
and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of
(astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic
command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full
list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general
tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the
links below respectively:

https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html
https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html

The full list of new features and bug fixes is available in [1]
below. Here are the compressed source and the GPG detached signature
for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the
validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see
[3]:

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz     (5.4MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz     (3.5MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz.sig (833B)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz.sig (833B)

Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the
tarball you download is what we distributed):

7b5f57e7c661160c20ab62994ebbea33  gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz
cb5073024b5f9180e667561bb6239a6a  gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz
48ddc5371d654303ddd4d81204143e55776274af  gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz
fec97641f4ce15a59cd8cb294f34e46f0ca50369  gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz

For this version, Sachin Kumar Singh and Joseph Putko have contributed
to the source of Gnuastro and Marjan Akbari, Carlos Allende Prieto,
Leindert Boogaard, Mark Calabretta, Alexey Dokuchaev, Raúl Infante
Sainz, Samane Raji, Joanna Sakowska, Zahra Sharbaf, Ole Streicher
provided very useful comments, suggestions and bug fixes that have
been implemented. Thanks a lot for helping improve Gnuastro everyone.
I am also grateful to the Google Summer of Code project this year for
supporting Sachin's great work in this (and future releases).

If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work,
please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment
guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can
be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs
you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued
work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so.

This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note
that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these
are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only
mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later.
  Texinfo 6.7
  Autoconf 2.69
  Automake 1.16.2
  Help2man 1.47.16
  ImageMagick 7.0.10-28
  Gnulib v0.1-3869-gc9c4db5dd
  Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-97-gfd1d25c

The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system
are described here:
  https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html

Best wishes,
Mohammad
  • Call to apply for FSFE support for your local project

    It is no secret that the FSFE's activities are only possible with the priceless help of our contributors and supporters around Europe. In return we support local engagement with our expertise, information material, networks or even financially. To help formalize this process, we run our first call for FSFE community projects.

    Please spread the word within your local groups or other FSFE channels you participate, to ensure everyone knows about it. If you already have a project in mind you like to apply with, check the corresponding detailed information and fill out the form afterwards.

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (ark, netty, netty-3.9, qemu, squid3, and xorg-server), Fedora (chromium), Gentoo (dovecot and gnutls), Mageia (ansible, postgresql, and python-rsa), openSUSE (curl, freerdp, libX11, php7, squid, and xorg-x11-server), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (thunderbird), Slackware (gnutls), and SUSE (firefox, kernel, and thunderbird).

  • Víctor Jáquez: Review of Igalia Multimedia activities (2020/H1)

    This blog post is a review of the various activities the Igalia Multimedia team was involved in during the first half of 2020.

  • OpenCV object tracking plugin

    I’ve been selected as a student developer at Pitivi for Google Summer of Code 2020. My project is to create an object tracking and blurring feature.

    The tracking is done by passing the video clip through a pipeline which includes a tracker plugin. So, the first goal of the project was to implement the tracker plugin in GStreamer.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Funday

    I finally managed to get a complete piglit run over the weekend, and, for my own amusement, I decided to check the timediffs against a reference run from the IRIS driver. Given that the Intel drivers are of extremely high quality (and are direct interfaces to the underlying hardware that I happen to be using), I tend to use ANV and IRIS as my references whenever I’m trying to debug things.

    Both runs used the same base checkout from mesa, so all the core/gallium/nir parts were identical.

Perl/Raku Programming

  • 2020.36 Election Time Again

    The coming two weeks will allow all Rakoons to vote in the first official Raku Steering Council election. Fourteen candidates to fill 7 positions: and here they are in alphabetical order of their first name:

  • Week #76: Prime Sum

    Although I had finished the “Word Search” task a week before, still I didn’t have time to complete the “Prime Sum” task. After checking out others solution to the “Word Search” task, I was feeling low looking back my own solution. To recover from it, I delayed solving the “Prime Sum” task. At the same time, as a protest, I didn’t do Swift solutions for any of the tasks. After few days when I was feeling a little better, I decided to do at least one task better. I really enjoyed working on the “Prime Sum” task. I got to learn about Sieve of Erastothenes. When I looked back at the end result, I felt much better. My Raku solution is even better if you look at it. At the end of the day, I was happy with my effort.

  • TIL about Literate Programming

    As a programmer whose first job was in the mortgage software industry, “TIL” has always meant “Truth In Lending” to me: you know, that document that the bank is required to give you when you get a mortgage, that’s supposed to explain how much you’re really paying after all the bank’s hidden finance charges, except the numbers don’t seem to make any sense so you just sign it anyway and don’t know anything more than you did before? Yeah, that one. Of course, nowadays it means something else, and I’ve had to redirect my ossified mental patterns into new channels, so that, now when I see “TIL,” I can have my brain recognize it as “Today I Learned.” Which is a handy phrase: it encapsulates feelings of discovery, serendipity, and epiphany all into one. And TIL1 that the way I’ve always tried to write code has a name, a history, and a venerable progenitor—most of my life, without even realizing it, I’ve been trying to use literate programming (only without the tangling).

today's howtos

Games: One Lonely Outpost, Faraway: Director's Cut and More

           
  • One Lonely Outpost looks like a promising upcoming space farming sim

    Space farming? On a barren alien world? So it's like a sci-fi Stardew Valley? One Lonely Outpost has my attention recently and it looks sweet. This future sci-fi setting for One Lonely Outpost could be interesting, especially considering the mystery surrounding the actual planet. It has no living matter on it, yet it has oxygen and a water system. What's going on? Something about alien ruins and robots, that's what. "At every turn you are faced with choices and challenges: will you grow genetically modified crops and face the consequences of fuzzy tomatoes and glowing cabbages, or will you go the organic route and painstakingly hand-graft different species of plants together? Alien ruins will lay in wait for you to explore, but they will test you before giving up their secrets."

  • Popular mobile puzzler Faraway is coming to Linux PC with a Director's Cut

    Faraway: Director's Cut from Pine Studio released on September 22 with Linux PC support, which brings over their very popular mobile puzzler with PC upgrades. Across mobile devices, the Faraway series has seen over 5 million downloads, gained various Editor's Choice picks and users have been rating it highly too. Now it's making the initial jump to traditional computers with Faraway: Director's Cut. This will give it some pretty big enhancements like voice-over, upgraded graphics, full 360-FPS movement as expected and more. "Ruled by an ancient civilization, this realm is packed with carefully constructed devices. Now with two extra levels, you can explore 20 unique temples filled with puzzles. To reveal all the secrets this place hides, you will have to explore it, find unusual items, solve perplexing puzzles, and prove your worth."

  • Human Diaspora is a new wild-looking Early Access sci-fi FPS

    Made with the wonderful Godot Engine, the first-person sci-fi shooter Human Diaspora is out now in Early Access and it looks wild. "You reached for the stars and landed on an alien planet. The only way to save humanity is to fight the enemy invader and secure your place among the strongest. Be it on land, sea or space territories, shoot your way into victory, never accept defeat. Humanity must endure!"

  • Check out two brand new videos of the System Shock reboot including Cyberspace

    The upcoming System Shock reboot from Nightdive Studios has seen quite a few ups and downs over the years since the Kickstarter but it's coming together now. With the recent Realms Deep event, many upcoming shooters of all sorts were shown off. Nightdive was involved in this, and decided to show off their remake of the Cyberspace feature. In the original this was a 3D space you could sort-of fly around in, interact with objects and collect things. In the upcoming reboot, it keeps the same basic style but with obvious modern improvements that ends up also looking a bit like Descent. 

  • A Fox Tale looks like an absolutely magical platformer with a four legged protagonist

    Sometimes I get a little blown away by the charm of a trailer, this recently happened with A Fox Tale and if you love platformers you need to take a look. Honestly, I think it's quite beautiful, magical even with the settings and visuals. Putting you in the paws of a fox, it seems quite unusual too. We've seen a fair few platformers with animal protagonists, robots, people and all sorts but A Fox Tale looks quite unique. Especially so with the graphical style that combines multi layered backgrounds, with parallax effects to bring a 3D element to this pixel art world.

  • Rain Games launch a Kickstarter for Girl Genius - Adventures In Castle Heterodyne

    Based on the multi-award winning Girl Genius comic series, Rain Games (known for Teslagrad, World to the West) have launched their first Kickstarter for Girl Genius - Adventures In Castle Heterodyne. What is it? Their plan is to create 3D action-adventure metroidvania, where you play as the main protagonist in the Girl Genius series, Agatha Heterodyne. In the game ytou will be exploring the mysterious Castle Heterodyne, to reclaim Agatha's ancient birthright as a "True Heterodyne". You won't be alone though, you will also be joined by a funny little contraption called a "Dingbot", which will be a controllable minion that you can upgrade as you explore. Rain Games explained that work on it is already well underway, and they will be using the Unity game engine with a lot of their own tech, which they used with their previous game World to the West. 

  • Retro tactical RPG where time moves when you do 'Fates of Ort' has a big Hero Mode update

    Time only moves when you move, an idea that has been done before but with Fates of Ort being an RPG, it's a little bit different and really fun. "So it's like SUPERHOT but a retro RPG?" Kind of. It's thoroughly unusual because it works like it's real-time as soon as you start moving. Very different to being turn-based, because you're not picking things and watching them happen, it's all still you doing it in real-time and you can stop at any moment to take things in and adjust your tactics. Great stuff.

  • Open source NES-style music maker FamiStudio has a big new release

    Another great project we are following is FamiStudio, a free and open source NES-style music maker and they have a fresh release up now. Who is this targeting? Mainly chiptune artists and NES homebrewers. Anyone who wants to make chiptune could pick up this quite easily and get going. Could be great for game developers doing retro stuff or anyone really.

  • Upcoming FPS 'Core Decay' gets a new trailer, teams up with 3D Realms

    uring the Realms Deep event, Ivar Hill's upcoming first-person shooter Core Decay was shown off again and they're now teaming up with 3D Realms. "The year is 2089. For decades past, the availability of natural resources has declined to the point of societal collapse. Nations are governed by corporations, and the planet is on the brink of an ecological collapse that will leave nothing left alive." This promising boomer shooter is now being co-developed and published by 3D Realms, which is quite fitting considering the inspiration from 90s shooters. Core Decay isn't just yet another retro themed shooter though, it has plenty that appears to make it unique including character upgrades with over 100 game-changing implants. Plenty more sounds intriguing about it like the level layout with special alternate routes, a special deep health system that affects multiple body parts and much more.

Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Update to Fix a Vulnerability, Patch Now

Canonical released today a new Ubuntu kernel security update to address a single vulnerability affecting all supported Ubuntu releases. This new Linux kernel security update comes only five days after Canonical released the major kernel updates for all supported Ubuntu releases to patch a total of 17 vulnerabilities, and it only addresses a vulnerability. The security vulnerability is CVE-2020-14386, an AF_PACKET memory corruption discovered by Or Cohen. This could be used by a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code. Read more

