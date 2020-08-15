today's leftovers Dynamic Triple Buffering For GNOME Still Being Worked On To Ramp Up The GPU When Needed Proposed earlier this summer for GNOME's Mutter was the idea of triple buffering the desktop when the GPU is running behind in order to ideally cause that extra load to ramp up the GPU clock frequencies in order to in turn get back on track with rendering the desktop on-time. A third version of that work is now brewing albeit too late to see with the imminent GNOME 3.38.0 release. Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has been working on this dynamic triple buffering for GNOME's Mutter compositor due to the sluggish experience he has sometimes seen with Intel graphics in particular. Switching from double to triple buffering does lead to enough work that it generally causes the GPU performance state to increase.

Digest of YaST Development Sprint 107 The last two weeks of August the YaST team has kept the same modus operandi than the rest of the month, focusing on fixing bugs and polishing several internal aspects. But we also found some time to start working on some mid-term goals in the area of AutoYaST and storage management. Find below a summary of the most interesting stuff addressed during the sprint finished a week ago (sorry for the delay).

Whonix / Kicksecure 15.0.1.4.8 - for VirtualBox - Point Release! Alternatively, in-place release upgrade is possible.

Gnuastro 0.13 released Dear all, I am happy to announce the 13th stable version of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro). Gnuastro is an official GNU package of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html The full list of new features and bug fixes is available in [1] below. Here are the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz (5.4MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz (3.5MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz.sig (833B) Here are the MD5 and SHA1 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed): 7b5f57e7c661160c20ab62994ebbea33 gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz cb5073024b5f9180e667561bb6239a6a gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz 48ddc5371d654303ddd4d81204143e55776274af gnuastro-0.13.tar.gz fec97641f4ce15a59cd8cb294f34e46f0ca50369 gnuastro-0.13.tar.lz For this version, Sachin Kumar Singh and Joseph Putko have contributed to the source of Gnuastro and Marjan Akbari, Carlos Allende Prieto, Leindert Boogaard, Mark Calabretta, Alexey Dokuchaev, Raúl Infante Sainz, Samane Raji, Joanna Sakowska, Zahra Sharbaf, Ole Streicher provided very useful comments, suggestions and bug fixes that have been implemented. Thanks a lot for helping improve Gnuastro everyone. I am also grateful to the Google Summer of Code project this year for supporting Sachin's great work in this (and future releases). If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.7 Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 Help2man 1.47.16 ImageMagick 7.0.10-28 Gnulib v0.1-3869-gc9c4db5dd Autoconf archives v2019.01.06-97-gfd1d25c The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad

Call to apply for FSFE support for your local project It is no secret that the FSFE's activities are only possible with the priceless help of our contributors and supporters around Europe. In return we support local engagement with our expertise, information material, networks or even financially. To help formalize this process, we run our first call for FSFE community projects. [...] Please spread the word within your local groups or other FSFE channels you participate, to ensure everyone knows about it. If you already have a project in mind you like to apply with, check the corresponding detailed information and fill out the form afterwards.

Security updates for Monday Security updates have been issued by Debian (ark, netty, netty-3.9, qemu, squid3, and xorg-server), Fedora (chromium), Gentoo (dovecot and gnutls), Mageia (ansible, postgresql, and python-rsa), openSUSE (curl, freerdp, libX11, php7, squid, and xorg-x11-server), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (thunderbird), Slackware (gnutls), and SUSE (firefox, kernel, and thunderbird).

Víctor Jáquez: Review of Igalia Multimedia activities (2020/H1) This blog post is a review of the various activities the Igalia Multimedia team was involved in during the first half of 2020.

OpenCV object tracking plugin I’ve been selected as a student developer at Pitivi for Google Summer of Code 2020. My project is to create an object tracking and blurring feature. The tracking is done by passing the video clip through a pipeline which includes a tracker plugin. So, the first goal of the project was to implement the tracker plugin in GStreamer.

Mike Blumenkrantz: Funday I finally managed to get a complete piglit run over the weekend, and, for my own amusement, I decided to check the timediffs against a reference run from the IRIS driver. Given that the Intel drivers are of extremely high quality (and are direct interfaces to the underlying hardware that I happen to be using), I tend to use ANV and IRIS as my references whenever I’m trying to debug things. Both runs used the same base checkout from mesa, so all the core/gallium/nir parts were identical.

Servers: IBM/Red Hat and Uptime Records 10 Years of OpenStack – Julia Kreger at Red Hat

Keeping Kubernetes secrets secret DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn how to manage Kubernetes secrets from Alex Soto Bueno and Burr Sutter. Everyone is talking about microservices and serverless architecture, and how to deploy them using cluster managers like Kubernetes. But, what about the secrets (such as certificates, passwords, SSH, and API keys)? The current trend increases the number of secrets required to run our services. This fact places a new level of maintenance on our security teams. How can we share and manage these secrets for our services in dynamic scenarios where instances are started automatically, or where there are multiple instances of the same services for scalability reasons? Are you keeping up?

A teenage aspiring SysOp in the age of the text-only BBS This was when I got into "computer things." I was a young teenager in 1993 when my dad brought home his first PC—a Gateway 2000 486/SX with a whopping 4MB of RAM, and a whole 320MB hard drive. It ran MS-DOS 6.21 and Windows (for workgroups) 3.11. In those days, computers just weren't that fast. That little 486 had trouble running Doom; forget about the multimedia experience that is today's internet. So, the majority of what you could do online was text. On top of that, the internet was still a very new thing, and not everyone could get access to it. Broadband was not a thing. Couple that with the fact that my dad was a telco guy, and knew that the internet was pretty much the wild west at the time—I wasn't allowed anywhere near it. That, however, just made me want to explore it that much more.

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in August 2020 [Ed: Almost everything GNU/Linux] The most reliable hosting company site in August 2020 belonged to Choopa.com, with no failed requests and the fastest average connection time. Choopa.com has now had the most reliable hosting company site three times in 2020. The company provides a range of services including cloud hosting, dedicated servers, colocation and managed services from four locations across the US, Europe and Asia. Swishmail appeared in second place, also responding to all of Netcraft's requests in August. Swishmail provides business email services alongside hosting solutions. Rackspace, Bigstep and EveryCity appear in third, fourth and fifth places. Rackspace had the second fastest average connection time and has appeared in the top 10 six times in 2020. Bigstep offers "bare metal" cloud hosting to provide the flexibility of cloud hosting but without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. EveryCity has appeared in the top 10 seven times in 2020 and is the only site that uses SmartOS.