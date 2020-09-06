The Road to Mutter & GNOME Shell 3.38
The past two months were hectic, and many changes and new features landed just in time for the 3.37.90 release. As the release freezes approached (user interface freeze, API freeze, etc), part of the queue of merge requests needed a final decision on whether or not they were ready for the upcoming GNOME 3.38 release.
These two months were also punctuated by not one, but two conference talks related to Mutter and GNOME Shell.
As this is the final development summary before the 3.38 release, we decided to change the format a bit and cover the biggest changes that happened throughout this cycle.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 559 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux Candy – Free and Open Source Software that’s Fun
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series. Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Looking for a Modern GTK MPD Client for Linux? Try Ymuse
As an MPD frontend the app provides you with clean, straightforward window through which to browse, manage, and stream music. Both responsive and lightweight Ymuse can apparently handle a 12,000+ track playlist with greater ease than Sonata, another popular GTK MPD client. Because Ymuse is a frontend to MPD and not a music player itself you do need to have MPD set up and configured correctly in order to use this app — or to put another way: this isn’t a ‘user friendly MPD set-up wizard’.
[Tails] Call for testing: 4.11~rc1
Tails 4.11, scheduled for September 22, will be the first version of Tails to include Tor Browser 10.0 and to support persistent settings on the Welcome Screen!
Recent comments
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 49 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 15 min ago
20 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago