Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The Road to Mutter & GNOME Shell 3.38

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of September 2020 08:15:29 PM Filed under
GNOME

The past two months were hectic, and many changes and new features landed just in time for the 3.37.90 release. As the release freezes approached (user interface freeze, API freeze, etc), part of the queue of merge requests needed a final decision on whether or not they were ready for the upcoming GNOME 3.38 release.

These two months were also punctuated by not one, but two conference talks related to Mutter and GNOME Shell.

As this is the final development summary before the 3.38 release, we decided to change the format a bit and cover the biggest changes that happened throughout this cycle.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Linux Candy – Free and Open Source Software that’s Fun

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series. Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two. Read more

Looking for a Modern GTK MPD Client for Linux? Try Ymuse

As an MPD frontend the app provides you with clean, straightforward window through which to browse, manage, and stream music. Both responsive and lightweight Ymuse can apparently handle a 12,000+ track playlist with greater ease than Sonata, another popular GTK MPD client. Because Ymuse is a frontend to MPD and not a music player itself you do need to have MPD set up and configured correctly in order to use this app — or to put another way: this isn’t a ‘user friendly MPD set-up wizard’. Read more

[Tails] Call for testing: 4.11~rc1

Tails 4.11, scheduled for September 22, will be the first version of Tails to include Tor Browser 10.0 and to support persistent settings on the Welcome Screen! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6