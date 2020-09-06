Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of September 2020 08:15:29 PM

The past two months were hectic, and many changes and new features landed just in time for the 3.37.90 release. As the release freezes approached (user interface freeze, API freeze, etc), part of the queue of merge requests needed a final decision on whether or not they were ready for the upcoming GNOME 3.38 release.

These two months were also punctuated by not one, but two conference talks related to Mutter and GNOME Shell.

As this is the final development summary before the 3.38 release, we decided to change the format a bit and cover the biggest changes that happened throughout this cycle.