The team behind the user-friendly Linux distro say this update is “…focused on strengthening the core essentials of the operating system to bring you the features and reliability that help you work, play, and use your computer better.”

Zorin OS 15.3 is based on the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release made in August. This comes with a new Linux kernel (courtesy of Ubuntu’s Hardware Enablement stack) that gives users better system performance, greater security, and improved hardware compatibility.

The latest Firefox is present, as is the recent LibreOffice 6.4.6 point release (but alas not the newest LibreOffice 7.0), and there’s an updated version of phone-integration suite Zorin Connect included for good measure.