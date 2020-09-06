Android Leftovers

Zorin OS 15.3 Released Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS

The team behind the user-friendly Linux distro say this update is “…focused on strengthening the core essentials of the operating system to bring you the features and reliability that help you work, play, and use your computer better.” Zorin OS 15.3 is based on the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release made in August. This comes with a new Linux kernel (courtesy of Ubuntu’s Hardware Enablement stack) that gives users better system performance, greater security, and improved hardware compatibility. The latest Firefox is present, as is the recent LibreOffice 6.4.6 point release (but alas not the newest LibreOffice 7.0), and there’s an updated version of phone-integration suite Zorin Connect included for good measure.

The Road to Mutter & GNOME Shell 3.38

The past two months were hectic, and many changes and new features landed just in time for the 3.37.90 release. As the release freezes approached (user interface freeze, API freeze, etc), part of the queue of merge requests needed a final decision on whether or not they were ready for the upcoming GNOME 3.38 release. These two months were also punctuated by not one, but two conference talks related to Mutter and GNOME Shell. As this is the final development summary before the 3.38 release, we decided to change the format a bit and cover the biggest changes that happened throughout this cycle.