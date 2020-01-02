Python Programming
From Concept To Live In Two Weeks With Django
My team had two weeks to make a viable product. We were a random group of people pulled together with a desire to help our local community in Frederick, Maryland. We were a student, a web designer, a former realtor turned IT support person, and a software developer.
Our mission, which was put forth by the virtual hackathon that brought us together, was to try to make a tool to help the local homeless.
How to Convert a numpy Array to Pandas Dataframe: 3 Examples
In this Pandas tutorial, we are going to learn how to convert a NumPy array to a DataFrame object. Now, you may already know that it is possible to create a dataframe in a range of different ways. For example, it is possible to create a Pandas dataframe from a dictionary.
As Pandas dataframe objects already are 2-dimensional data structures, it is of course quite easy to create a dataframe from a 2-dimensional array.
wxPython by Example: Creating Flashing Text (Video)
In this wxPython tutorial, you will learn how to make your label flash. This is a useful way to get a user’s attention when something goes wrong.
Digging Into Dagster: An Opinionated Open Source Framework For Data Orchestration
Data applications are complex and continually evolving, often requiring collaboration across multiple teams. In order to keep everyone on the same page a high level abstraction is needed to facilitate a cross-cutting view of the data orchestration across integration, transformation, analytics, and machine learning. Dagster is an innovative new framework that leans on the power and flexibility of Python to provide an extensible interface to the complete lifecycle of data projects. In this episode Nick Schrock explains how he designed the Dagster project to allow for integration with the entire data ecosystem while providing an opinionated structure for connecting the different stages of computation. He also discusses how he is working to grow an open ecosystem around the Dagster project, and his thoughts on building a sustainable business on top of it without compromising the integrity of the community. This was a great conversation about playing the long game when building a business while providing a valuable utility to a complex problem domain.
Exploring HTTPS and Cryptography in Python
Have you ever wondered why it’s okay for you to send your credit card information over the Internet? You may have noticed the https:// on URLs in your browser, but what is it, and how does it keep your information safe? Or perhaps you want to create a Python HTTPS application, but you’re not exactly sure what that means.
In this course, you’ll get a working knowledge of the various factors that combine to keep communications over the Internet safe. You’ll see concrete examples of how a Python HTTPS application keeps information secure.
py3status v3.29
Almost 5 months after the latest release (thank you COVID) I’m pleased and relieved to have finally packaged and pushed py3status v3.29 to PyPi and Gentoo portage!
This release comes with a lot of interesting contributions from quite a bunch of first-time contributors so I thought that I’d thank them first for a change!
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #437 (Sept. 8, 2020)
Arduino, Modding and GNU/Linux SBCs
today's howtos
8 Best Linux Graphical Environment (GUI) to install on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04
Without the Linux desktop environment or GUI, any Linux operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 LTS, or older versions are difficult to operate, especially for beginners. And above that choosing right and the best GUI for the Linux system will not only enhance the experience but also makes it quite friendly to operate with various functions and applications of Linux. Although Ubuntu has its own easy to use custom Graphical user interface based on Gnome, however, you are not limited to that only. Yes, the Linux is another name for possibilities, we can customize and create our own User interface, of course for that one should have the knowledge of coding. Whereas, we don’t have to take a pain of coding thousand of lines when there are a handful of Linux Desktop environments available to install on Ubuntu with just a few commands. Here we will not only see the list of best Linux Desktop environments for Ubuntu but also the commands to install them quickly…
Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS
Zorin OS 15.3 comes six months after the release of Zorin OS 15.2 to offer those who want to deploy the Ubuntu-based operating system on new computers an up-to-date installation media, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release. This means that Zorin OS 15.3 is powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 5.4 LTS, from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is also shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release by default. Of course, Zorin OS 15.3 also inherits all of Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS’s updated components, such as the latest LibreOffice 6.4.6 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 80.0.1 web browser, and many others.
