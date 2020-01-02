File Systems: Ext4, ZFS/btrfs, NTFS
Lortu launches Lache: An SDK to transfer files three times faster.
Lache is a patent-pending lightweight file system that runs on top of Ext4 on Linux, to improve browsing and copying files and folders from Windows.
Preserving data integrity
When we are storing data, we typically assume that our storage system of choice returns that data later just as we put it in. However what guarantees do we have that this is actually the case? The case made here is the case of bitrot, the silent degradation of the physical charges that physically make up today’s storage devices.
To counter this type of problem, one can employ data checksumming, as it is done by both btrfs and ZFS. However, while in the long run btrfs might be the tool of choice for this, it is fairly complex and not yet too mature, whereas ZFS, the most prominent candidate for this type of features, is not without hassle and it must be recompiled for every kernel update (although automation exists).
In this blogpost, we’ll therefore take a look into a storage design that actually checks whether the returned data is actually valid and not silently corrupted inside our storage system and is completely designed with components available in Linux itself without the need to recompile and test your storage layer on every kernel upgrade. We find that this storage design, while fulfilling the same purpose as ZFS, does not only yield comparable performance, but actually in some cases even able to significantly outperform it, as the benchmarks at the end indicate.
Paragon 'optimistic' that its NTFS driver will be accepted into the Linux Kernel
More in Tux Machines
Arduino, Modding and GNU/Linux SBCs
today's howtos
8 Best Linux Graphical Environment (GUI) to install on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04
Without the Linux desktop environment or GUI, any Linux operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 LTS, or older versions are difficult to operate, especially for beginners. And above that choosing right and the best GUI for the Linux system will not only enhance the experience but also makes it quite friendly to operate with various functions and applications of Linux. Although Ubuntu has its own easy to use custom Graphical user interface based on Gnome, however, you are not limited to that only. Yes, the Linux is another name for possibilities, we can customize and create our own User interface, of course for that one should have the knowledge of coding. Whereas, we don’t have to take a pain of coding thousand of lines when there are a handful of Linux Desktop environments available to install on Ubuntu with just a few commands. Here we will not only see the list of best Linux Desktop environments for Ubuntu but also the commands to install them quickly…
Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS
Zorin OS 15.3 comes six months after the release of Zorin OS 15.2 to offer those who want to deploy the Ubuntu-based operating system on new computers an up-to-date installation media, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release. This means that Zorin OS 15.3 is powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 5.4 LTS, from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is also shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release by default. Of course, Zorin OS 15.3 also inherits all of Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS’s updated components, such as the latest LibreOffice 6.4.6 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 80.0.1 web browser, and many others.
