Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS
Zorin OS 15.3 comes six months after the release of Zorin OS 15.2 to offer those who want to deploy the Ubuntu-based operating system on new computers an up-to-date installation media, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release.
This means that Zorin OS 15.3 is powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 5.4 LTS, from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is also shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release by default.
Of course, Zorin OS 15.3 also inherits all of Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS’s updated components, such as the latest LibreOffice 6.4.6 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 80.0.1 web browser, and many others.
8 Best Linux Graphical Environment (GUI) to install on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04

Without the Linux desktop environment or GUI, any Linux operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 LTS, or older versions are difficult to operate, especially for beginners. And above that choosing right and the best GUI for the Linux system will not only enhance the experience but also makes it quite friendly to operate with various functions and applications of Linux. Although Ubuntu has its own easy to use custom Graphical user interface based on Gnome, however, you are not limited to that only. Yes, the Linux is another name for possibilities, we can customize and create our own User interface, of course for that one should have the knowledge of coding. Whereas, we don't have to take a pain of coding thousand of lines when there are a handful of Linux Desktop environments available to install on Ubuntu with just a few commands. Here we will not only see the list of best Linux Desktop environments for Ubuntu but also the commands to install them quickly…
