It provides not just the date/time of the most recent file changes, but also shows when files were most recently accessed and permissions changed. It tells you the file size in both bytes and blocks. It displays the inode being used by the file along with the file type. It includes the file owner and the associated user group both by name and UID/GID. It displays file permissions in both the “rwx” (referred to as the “human-readable” format) and numerically. On some systems, it might even include the date and time that a file was created (called its “birth”).

The common way to flash OS images to SD cards used to be “dd”. But you could potentially damage your system with a wrong command, it will not do verification after writing the firmware image, and it was not available in Windows, so people had to use Win32DiskImager, and last time I check it did not do verification either. So Etcher, now called balenaEtcher, became a popular cross-operating systems tool to flash images for Raspberry Pi and other SBCs. It’s easy to use and does verification after flashing. However, the binary is rather large at around 130 MB, and the company started to show sponsors to fund the development of the program, and this was not to the liking of everyone.

Artila’s DIN-rail mountable “Matrix-752” IoT gateway runs Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 16GB eMMC, 2x LAN, 2x serial, USB OTG, isolated CAN and DIO, and mini-PCIe with micro-SIM. Artila Electronics has launched a variation on the Matrix-750 introduced earlier this year. Like that model, the Matrix-752 runs Linux 4.19x on NXP’s 800MHz, Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 ULL, which is faster than the 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 that powers many of Artila’s gateways such as the similar Matrix-710 and Matrix-713.

These days many of us are turning to bicycling for fun and exercise. While some may enjoy being able to change up the resistance and pedal speed by shifting, if you would instead prefer to be in the ideal gear automatically, then Jan Oelbrandt’s Shift4Me could be just the thing you need. The add-on device works by determining the rider’s cadence via a magnetic sensor attached next to one of the pedals. If it’s significantly slower than a set range — 60 RPM in the video below — it shifts down to decrease resistance. If higher, it upshifts.

8 Best Linux Graphical Environment (GUI) to install on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 Without the Linux desktop environment or GUI, any Linux operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 LTS, or older versions are difficult to operate, especially for beginners. And above that choosing right and the best GUI for the Linux system will not only enhance the experience but also makes it quite friendly to operate with various functions and applications of Linux. Although Ubuntu has its own easy to use custom Graphical user interface based on Gnome, however, you are not limited to that only. Yes, the Linux is another name for possibilities, we can customize and create our own User interface, of course for that one should have the knowledge of coding. Whereas, we don’t have to take a pain of coding thousand of lines when there are a handful of Linux Desktop environments available to install on Ubuntu with just a few commands. Here we will not only see the list of best Linux Desktop environments for Ubuntu but also the commands to install them quickly…