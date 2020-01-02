Language Selection

GNOME: GTK, Videos in GNOME 3.38 and Google Summer of Code

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of September 2020 04:02:13 AM Filed under
GNOME

  • Matthias Clasen: On list models

    In the previous post, I promised to take a deeper look at list models and what GTK 4 offers in this area. Lets start be taking a look at the GListModel interface...

  • GNOME Power-Profiles-Daemon Taking Shape For Better System/Laptop Power Controls

    The GNOME Power Profiles Daemon (power-profiles-daemon) has begun taking shape over the past few weeks for ultimately allowing better controls over system power preferences with different profiles.

    Longtime GNOME developer Bastien Nocera has been developing power-profiles-daemon this summer for supporting power profiles handling and exposing it via D-Bus. The intended power profiles at this point are "balanced", "power-saver", and "performance" but the performance profile ultimately will only have any bearing on systems with hardware capable of being set to be optimized for performance.

  • Bastien Nocera: Videos in GNOME 3.38

    This is going to be a short post, as changes to Videos have been few and far between in the past couple of releases.

    The major change to the latest release is that we've gained Tracker 3 support through a grilo plugin (which meant very few changes to our own code). But the Tracker 3 libraries are incompatible with the Tracker 2 daemon that's usually shipped in distributions, including on this author's development system.

  • Felipe Borges: Summertime sadness

    Another summer is about to end and with it comes the autumn* with its typical leaf loss. There’s beauty to the leaves falling and turning yellow/orange, but there’s also an association with melancholia. The possibilities and opportunities of the summer are perceived to be gone, and the chill of the winter is on the horizon.

    The weather changes set in at the same time our Google Summer of Code season comes to an end this year. For a couple of years, I have planned to write this blog post to our GSoC alumni, and considering the exceptional quality of our projects this year, I feel that another GSoC can’t go without me finally taking a shot at writing this.

    Outreachy and GSoC have been critical to various free and open source communities such as ours. By empowering contributors to spend a few months working fulltime in our projects we are not only benefiting from the features that interns are implementing but also having a chance to recruit talent that will continue pushing our project forward as generations pass.

More in Tux Machines

Arduino, Modding and GNU/Linux SBCs

  • Shift4Me is an automatic bicycle shifter

    These days many of us are turning to bicycling for fun and exercise. While some may enjoy being able to change up the resistance and pedal speed by shifting, if you would instead prefer to be in the ideal gear automatically, then Jan Oelbrandt’s Shift4Me could be just the thing you need. The add-on device works by determining the rider’s cadence via a magnetic sensor attached next to one of the pedals. If it’s significantly slower than a set range — 60 RPM in the video below — it shifts down to decrease resistance. If higher, it upshifts.

  • Linux-driven i.MX6ULL IoT gateway offers mini-PCIe and CANBus too

    Artila’s DIN-rail mountable “Matrix-752” IoT gateway runs Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 16GB eMMC, 2x LAN, 2x serial, USB OTG, isolated CAN and DIO, and mini-PCIe with micro-SIM. Artila Electronics has launched a variation on the Matrix-750 introduced earlier this year. Like that model, the Matrix-752 runs Linux 4.19x on NXP’s 800MHz, Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 ULL, which is faster than the 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 that powers many of Artila’s gateways such as the similar Matrix-710 and Matrix-713.

  • IBASE Outs Fanless Embedded Systems with AMD Ryzen V1605B, V1202B, R1606G, or R1505G SoC

    The company lists Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows Embedded Standard 8, and Ubuntu 16.04 as supported operating systems.

  • IBASE launches fanless embedded system with SoC
  • USBImager – A Lightweight Alternative to balenaEtcher

    The common way to flash OS images to SD cards used to be “dd”. But you could potentially damage your system with a wrong command, it will not do verification after writing the firmware image, and it was not available in Windows, so people had to use Win32DiskImager, and last time I check it did not do verification either. So Etcher, now called balenaEtcher, became a popular cross-operating systems tool to flash images for Raspberry Pi and other SBCs. It’s easy to use and does verification after flashing. However, the binary is rather large at around 130 MB, and the company started to show sponsors to fund the development of the program, and this was not to the liking of everyone.

today's howtos

8 Best Linux Graphical Environment (GUI) to install on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04

Without the Linux desktop environment or GUI, any Linux operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 LTS, or older versions are difficult to operate, especially for beginners. And above that choosing right and the best GUI for the Linux system will not only enhance the experience but also makes it quite friendly to operate with various functions and applications of Linux. Although Ubuntu has its own easy to use custom Graphical user interface based on Gnome, however, you are not limited to that only. Yes, the Linux is another name for possibilities, we can customize and create our own User interface, of course for that one should have the knowledge of coding. Whereas, we don’t have to take a pain of coding thousand of lines when there are a handful of Linux Desktop environments available to install on Ubuntu with just a few commands. Here we will not only see the list of best Linux Desktop environments for Ubuntu but also the commands to install them quickly… Read more

Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS

Zorin OS 15.3 comes six months after the release of Zorin OS 15.2 to offer those who want to deploy the Ubuntu-based operating system on new computers an up-to-date installation media, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release. This means that Zorin OS 15.3 is powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 5.4 LTS, from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is also shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release by default. Of course, Zorin OS 15.3 also inherits all of Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS’s updated components, such as the latest LibreOffice 6.4.6 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 80.0.1 web browser, and many others. Read more

