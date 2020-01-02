Language Selection

Fedora/IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat
Red Hat
  • Fedora 34 KDE Spin Planning Switch To Wayland

    For four years now since Fedora 25 the default GNOME Shell desktop environment has been using Wayland by default. Next spring with Fedora 34, the KDE Spin is finally planning a similar migration to use Wayland by default with the KDE Plasma desktop.

    The Wayland support with Plasma and related KDE components has improved in recent times with many bugs being ironed out and other improvements now that they have a Wayland-first mentality to X11. In early 2021 with Fedora 34 the plan is to switch from using an X.Org based session by default for the Fedora KDE Spin to now using the modern Wayland session.

  • Relive summer of OSCON: Building reactive apps for a modern infrastructure

    If you’re a developer who’s heard the phrase reactive programming, watch our video to see how you can use its guiding principles to make your application more responsive, resilient, and elastic, watc.

    With the advances over the past decade in hardware, containerization, and virtualization technologies, architecture patterns like reactive systems are becoming increasingly popular for taking advantage of this improving infrastructure. Join Mary Grygleski and Grace Jansen to get hands-on as you learn how to build your own simple reactive systems.

  • Simplify the development process with Red Hat Marketplace

    Today Red Hat and IBM announced the launch of Red Hat Marketplace, a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy, and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multicloud environments. Red Hat Marketplace gives developers a streamlined view of software that is certified to work in Kubernetes container environments and minimizes red tape for developer managers.

    I’m excited for how this helps lift the burden for enterprise developers who are being asked to develop strong, secure, compliant apps in hybrid cloud environments. Being able to choose from selected products that reliably run on Red Hat OpenShift frees developers up to worry less about their guard-rails, and focus on delivering more innovative solutions.

    Let’s look at some of the benefits that Red Hat Marketplace offers to developers and to partners who offer their products on the marketplace.

  • Global developer relations with empathy and compassion

    Johanna Koester is Director of Worldwide Developer Advocacy for IBM, where she oversees a team of dozens of developer advocates around the world. Their mission is to promote open source and cloud services. I sat down with Johanna to discuss developer relations in enterprise companies and the value of open source and empathy to developers, to developer advocates and to managers and executives.

  • Red Hat Academy launches user platform for improved learning experience

    In order to better serve our Red Hat Academy educational institutions around the world, the Red Hat Academy team has launched an enhanced learning environment on Sept. 1, 2020. With a new interface and improved user experience, students and instructors will be able to more easily navigate their courses, access supplemental learning materials, track course progress, and interact and engage with one another more effectively.

    The Red Hat Academy program partners with academic institutions to offer education programs on Red Hat technologies to help students reach their academic and career potential. Red Hat Academy’s curriculum involves hands-on instruction across platform, middleware, and cloud technologies built with input from Red Hat development, support, and field consulting teams.

  • Deploy a deep learning model on Kubernetes

    As enterprises increase their use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL), a critical question arises: How can they scale and industrialize ML development? These conversations often focus on the ML model; however, this is only one step along the way to a complete solution. To achieve in-production application and scale, model development must include a repeatable process that accounts for the critical activities that precede and follow development, including getting the model into a public-facing deployment.

    This article demonstrates how to deploy, scale, and manage a deep learning model that serves up image recognition predictions using Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform.

  • GitOps: Stop, collaborate and deploy

    DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about GitOps from Ryan Cook and Burr Sutter.

    The barrier to using Kubernetes and OpenShift has never been lower, but how do we manage the applications that run on these clusters? During this presentation, we provide a live demonstration of deploying a GitOps tool and then using it to manage both your applications as well as cluster resources. We will also migrate an application live across the United States on multiple clusters with zero downtime, all managed through git.

  • New report finds automation paves the way for business and technical benefits alike

    Today’s businesses are challenged with moving faster than ever before and often with less resources, both in terms of budget and personnel. The tumultuous landscape and shifting global dynamics that organizations currently face with more workforces moving remote is leading many IT departments to evaluate how they can continue to support their customers and grow their business in uncertain times.

    To continue to scale, automation needs to be made a priority investment. Automation allows organizations to get the most "bang for their buck" when it comes to IT investments, and not because it will eliminate jobs, but because it will free IT staff to focus on more important business initiatives. It also can be a make or break for companies as they move to smaller in-office teams managing vast networks and infrastructure.

    According to a new Forrester report commissioned by Red Hat, organizations are taking note of this, prioritizing automation initiatives over competing goals. The report, "Automation based in open source drives innovation,"1 looks at how organizations are turning to automation, where they are looking to go from here with the technology and how leadership and implementers can align their goals when it comes to implementing automation.

Arduino, Modding and GNU/Linux SBCs

  • Shift4Me is an automatic bicycle shifter

    These days many of us are turning to bicycling for fun and exercise. While some may enjoy being able to change up the resistance and pedal speed by shifting, if you would instead prefer to be in the ideal gear automatically, then Jan Oelbrandt’s Shift4Me could be just the thing you need. The add-on device works by determining the rider’s cadence via a magnetic sensor attached next to one of the pedals. If it’s significantly slower than a set range — 60 RPM in the video below — it shifts down to decrease resistance. If higher, it upshifts.

  • Linux-driven i.MX6ULL IoT gateway offers mini-PCIe and CANBus too

    Artila’s DIN-rail mountable “Matrix-752” IoT gateway runs Linux on an i.MX6 ULL with 16GB eMMC, 2x LAN, 2x serial, USB OTG, isolated CAN and DIO, and mini-PCIe with micro-SIM. Artila Electronics has launched a variation on the Matrix-750 introduced earlier this year. Like that model, the Matrix-752 runs Linux 4.19x on NXP’s 800MHz, Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 ULL, which is faster than the 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 that powers many of Artila’s gateways such as the similar Matrix-710 and Matrix-713.

  • IBASE Outs Fanless Embedded Systems with AMD Ryzen V1605B, V1202B, R1606G, or R1505G SoC

    The company lists Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows Embedded Standard 8, and Ubuntu 16.04 as supported operating systems.

  • IBASE launches fanless embedded system with SoC
  • USBImager – A Lightweight Alternative to balenaEtcher

    The common way to flash OS images to SD cards used to be “dd”. But you could potentially damage your system with a wrong command, it will not do verification after writing the firmware image, and it was not available in Windows, so people had to use Win32DiskImager, and last time I check it did not do verification either. So Etcher, now called balenaEtcher, became a popular cross-operating systems tool to flash images for Raspberry Pi and other SBCs. It’s easy to use and does verification after flashing. However, the binary is rather large at around 130 MB, and the company started to show sponsors to fund the development of the program, and this was not to the liking of everyone.

today's howtos

8 Best Linux Graphical Environment (GUI) to install on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04

Without the Linux desktop environment or GUI, any Linux operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 LTS, or older versions are difficult to operate, especially for beginners. And above that choosing right and the best GUI for the Linux system will not only enhance the experience but also makes it quite friendly to operate with various functions and applications of Linux. Although Ubuntu has its own easy to use custom Graphical user interface based on Gnome, however, you are not limited to that only. Yes, the Linux is another name for possibilities, we can customize and create our own User interface, of course for that one should have the knowledge of coding. Whereas, we don’t have to take a pain of coding thousand of lines when there are a handful of Linux Desktop environments available to install on Ubuntu with just a few commands. Here we will not only see the list of best Linux Desktop environments for Ubuntu but also the commands to install them quickly… Read more

Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS

Zorin OS 15.3 comes six months after the release of Zorin OS 15.2 to offer those who want to deploy the Ubuntu-based operating system on new computers an up-to-date installation media, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release. This means that Zorin OS 15.3 is powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 5.4 LTS, from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is also shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release by default. Of course, Zorin OS 15.3 also inherits all of Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS’s updated components, such as the latest LibreOffice 6.4.6 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 80.0.1 web browser, and many others. Read more

