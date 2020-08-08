As of late, internet privacy has fallen into jeopardy since most of the websites are giving their best shot to get your data legally. VPN apps are in high demand since they not only make it possible for you to browse the Internet anonymously but also visit the websites that are restricted in your region. With that being said, you could still question the legitimacy of the commercial VPN apps since they might even be leaking some of your data without your knowledge. In case you also happen to think that the commercial VPN apps might not be that secure, you should know that there are a plethora of VPN apps that you can find in the open-source world. Now, unlike commercial software, these open-source VPN have all their code for the world to see. Accordingly, if you know a thing or two about coding, you’ll easily be able to tell whether the application is entirely secure or not.

Fedora/IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Fedora 34 KDE Spin Planning Switch To Wayland For four years now since Fedora 25 the default GNOME Shell desktop environment has been using Wayland by default. Next spring with Fedora 34, the KDE Spin is finally planning a similar migration to use Wayland by default with the KDE Plasma desktop. The Wayland support with Plasma and related KDE components has improved in recent times with many bugs being ironed out and other improvements now that they have a Wayland-first mentality to X11. In early 2021 with Fedora 34 the plan is to switch from using an X.Org based session by default for the Fedora KDE Spin to now using the modern Wayland session.

Relive summer of OSCON: Building reactive apps for a modern infrastructure If you’re a developer who’s heard the phrase reactive programming, watch our video to see how you can use its guiding principles to make your application more responsive, resilient, and elastic, watc. With the advances over the past decade in hardware, containerization, and virtualization technologies, architecture patterns like reactive systems are becoming increasingly popular for taking advantage of this improving infrastructure. Join Mary Grygleski and Grace Jansen to get hands-on as you learn how to build your own simple reactive systems.

Simplify the development process with Red Hat Marketplace Today Red Hat and IBM announced the launch of Red Hat Marketplace, a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy, and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multicloud environments. Red Hat Marketplace gives developers a streamlined view of software that is certified to work in Kubernetes container environments and minimizes red tape for developer managers. I’m excited for how this helps lift the burden for enterprise developers who are being asked to develop strong, secure, compliant apps in hybrid cloud environments. Being able to choose from selected products that reliably run on Red Hat OpenShift frees developers up to worry less about their guard-rails, and focus on delivering more innovative solutions. Let’s look at some of the benefits that Red Hat Marketplace offers to developers and to partners who offer their products on the marketplace.

Global developer relations with empathy and compassion Johanna Koester is Director of Worldwide Developer Advocacy for IBM, where she oversees a team of dozens of developer advocates around the world. Their mission is to promote open source and cloud services. I sat down with Johanna to discuss developer relations in enterprise companies and the value of open source and empathy to developers, to developer advocates and to managers and executives.

Red Hat Academy launches user platform for improved learning experience In order to better serve our Red Hat Academy educational institutions around the world, the Red Hat Academy team has launched an enhanced learning environment on Sept. 1, 2020. With a new interface and improved user experience, students and instructors will be able to more easily navigate their courses, access supplemental learning materials, track course progress, and interact and engage with one another more effectively. The Red Hat Academy program partners with academic institutions to offer education programs on Red Hat technologies to help students reach their academic and career potential. Red Hat Academy’s curriculum involves hands-on instruction across platform, middleware, and cloud technologies built with input from Red Hat development, support, and field consulting teams.

Deploy a deep learning model on Kubernetes As enterprises increase their use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL), a critical question arises: How can they scale and industrialize ML development? These conversations often focus on the ML model; however, this is only one step along the way to a complete solution. To achieve in-production application and scale, model development must include a repeatable process that accounts for the critical activities that precede and follow development, including getting the model into a public-facing deployment. This article demonstrates how to deploy, scale, and manage a deep learning model that serves up image recognition predictions using Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform.

GitOps: Stop, collaborate and deploy DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about GitOps from Ryan Cook and Burr Sutter. The barrier to using Kubernetes and OpenShift has never been lower, but how do we manage the applications that run on these clusters? During this presentation, we provide a live demonstration of deploying a GitOps tool and then using it to manage both your applications as well as cluster resources. We will also migrate an application live across the United States on multiple clusters with zero downtime, all managed through git.

New report finds automation paves the way for business and technical benefits alike Today’s businesses are challenged with moving faster than ever before and often with less resources, both in terms of budget and personnel. The tumultuous landscape and shifting global dynamics that organizations currently face with more workforces moving remote is leading many IT departments to evaluate how they can continue to support their customers and grow their business in uncertain times. To continue to scale, automation needs to be made a priority investment. Automation allows organizations to get the most "bang for their buck" when it comes to IT investments, and not because it will eliminate jobs, but because it will free IT staff to focus on more important business initiatives. It also can be a make or break for companies as they move to smaller in-office teams managing vast networks and infrastructure. According to a new Forrester report commissioned by Red Hat, organizations are taking note of this, prioritizing automation initiatives over competing goals. The report, "Automation based in open source drives innovation,"1 looks at how organizations are turning to automation, where they are looking to go from here with the technology and how leadership and implementers can align their goals when it comes to implementing automation.