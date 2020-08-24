Open Hardware and GNU/Linux in Devices
-
Xavier NX carrier features triple M.2 slots
Aetina’s “AN810-XNX” carrier for the Jetson Xavier NX offers GbE, HDMI, 120-pin CSI-2, 3x USB, -20 to 70℃ support, and 3x M.2 slots.
Aetina has launched the first carrier board we have seen for Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module that provides 3x M.2 expansion slots. Certified for Microsoft Azure IoT, the AN810-XNX is designed for robotics, drones, UAVs, industrial inspection, medical imaging, and deep learning applications. (See farther below for a recap of the Linux-powered Xavier NX.)
-
Designing Hardware Challenges Hack Chat
Michelle is deeply involved in designing the virtual CTF challenge for this month’s GNU Radio Conference. Her experience includes dreaming up both in-person and virtual “Capture the Flag” style challenges that span both hardware and software. It’s fun to compete and a powerful way to learn, but how do you choose the hardware and dial-in the scope and difficulty for each part of the challenge? Join us for the chat as Michelle walks through how she builds great challenges.
-
Lilbits: Hackable handhelds
Another day, another Raspberry Pi-based handheld computer. This time the developer of the YAHR.IO MK1 has created a system with a 5 inch, 800 x 480 pixel resistive touchscreen display, a tiny keyboard and touchpad, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 3D printed case.
But the device features a modular design, which means you can swap out parts as needed.
-
Give your voice assistant a retro Raspberry Pi makeover
-
$10 System-on-Module Drives Full HD Smart Displays via SigmaStar SSD201 SoC
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 843 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux in Devices
Android Leftovers
Arm Targets Computational Storage with 64-bit Processor Running Linux
Targeting next-generation enterprise and computational storage solutions, Arm has announced its highest performance Cortex-R processor, the Cortex-R82, featuring 64-bit support and Linux capability, and addressing up to 1TB of DRAM. The company said the processor is appropriate for solid-state drives (SSDs), hard-disk drives (HDDs) and built-in storage solutions. Real-time embedded systems such as SSDs have historically required less then 4GB of DRAM and addressable space and have not needed to run Linux. With continually increasing storage capacities and performance requirements saturating throughput of storage host interfaces, the 4GB limit and inability to run Linux are adding complexity, and in some cases, becoming barriers. The Cortex-R82 processor, a 64-bit processor capable of addressing up to 1TB of address space is optimized for such systems, enabling higher performance, real-time compute with more addressable space and the ability to run Linux for the next generation of computational storage devices.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago
21 hours 48 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 49 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago