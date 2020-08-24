When do games just become work? It's a question in my mind as I look over and try out DevLife, a new Early Access sim from Roman Studio and Mesote Games. I'm being a bit playful of course as we have such a huge variety of games from all sorts of weird and wonderful genres, and business sims have been done many times before. DevLife is trying to offer a fresh take, not limiting you to being a game developer like other similar games have done. Instead, you pick your computing industry across many different fields. "DevLife will allow you to take on the shoes of a beginner programmer who is starting an adventure in the IT industry just before hitting 18. You will be challenged not only by incoming contracts and fierce clients, but also elapsing time - your character will get older and it is up to you how your career and life will go."