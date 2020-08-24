today's howtos
7 ways to use the Linux Head command
Linux has a set of powerful commands for doing different operations. Among those commands is the Head. It is also an important command that use to display the N numbers of lines of a file. Why is it needed? Imagine a scenario where you are working on the Linux command line, and continuously a log file is being built or getting updated.
More in Tux Machines
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux in Devices
Android Leftovers
Arm Targets Computational Storage with 64-bit Processor Running Linux
Targeting next-generation enterprise and computational storage solutions, Arm has announced its highest performance Cortex-R processor, the Cortex-R82, featuring 64-bit support and Linux capability, and addressing up to 1TB of DRAM. The company said the processor is appropriate for solid-state drives (SSDs), hard-disk drives (HDDs) and built-in storage solutions. Real-time embedded systems such as SSDs have historically required less then 4GB of DRAM and addressable space and have not needed to run Linux. With continually increasing storage capacities and performance requirements saturating throughput of storage host interfaces, the 4GB limit and inability to run Linux are adding complexity, and in some cases, becoming barriers. The Cortex-R82 processor, a 64-bit processor capable of addressing up to 1TB of address space is optimized for such systems, enabling higher performance, real-time compute with more addressable space and the ability to run Linux for the next generation of computational storage devices.
Today in Techrights
Another article that calls GNU programs Linux "commands"
Sysadmin toolbox: How to use the sort command to process text in Linux