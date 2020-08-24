Matthias Müller and Vladlen Koltun, two engineers at Intel, have shared their new robot to tackle computer vision tasks. The robot, called "OpenBot", is powered by a smartphone, which acts as a camera and computing unit.

The OpenBot prototype components cost $50. It's intended to be a low-cost alternative to commercially available radio-controlled models, with more computing power than educational models.

To use OpenBot, users can connect their smartphones to an electromechanical body. They can also use Bluetooth to connect their smartphone to a video game controller like an Xbox or PlayStation.

Born in the early aughts as a project called TuxKart, Joerg Henrichs renamed it "Super Tux Kart" in 2006. Lux is the latest open source mascot to feature in the project: Blender and GIMP's mascots are represented as well.

Along with adding Tux to the mix, Super Tux Kart Version 1.2 includes lots of updates. iOS users can create racing servers in-game, while all official tracks are now included in the release built on Android. And since the game is open source on four platforms, all players can make their own changes to submit for review.