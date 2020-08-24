Games: Left 4 Dead 2, OpenBot, TuxKart, Singled Out and DevLife
The upcoming Left 4 Dead 2 free update 'The Last Stand' has a new teaser
With the surprise announcement in August that Left 4 Dead 2 would be getting a brand new update many years after release, we now know a little more.
A few days ago, a second teaser trailer went up. In the description it mentioned that it will feature a brand new campaign based on the original "The Last Stand" survival map from Left 4 Dead, designed by community modders including "NF, Roku, and Wolphin" who worked on the Steam Workshop campaigns Hard Rain: Downpour and Dark Carnival: Remix. There's more coming, as they are just a few of the names who have been working on it with more yet to be revealed.
Tux the Linux Penguin in its first video game, better DNS and firewall on Android, Gitops IDE goes open source, and more open source news
Matthias Müller and Vladlen Koltun, two engineers at Intel, have shared their new robot to tackle computer vision tasks. The robot, called "OpenBot", is powered by a smartphone, which acts as a camera and computing unit.
The OpenBot prototype components cost $50. It's intended to be a low-cost alternative to commercially available radio-controlled models, with more computing power than educational models.
To use OpenBot, users can connect their smartphones to an electromechanical body. They can also use Bluetooth to connect their smartphone to a video game controller like an Xbox or PlayStation.
[...]
Born in the early aughts as a project called TuxKart, Joerg Henrichs renamed it "Super Tux Kart" in 2006. Lux is the latest open source mascot to feature in the project: Blender and GIMP's mascots are represented as well.
Along with adding Tux to the mix, Super Tux Kart Version 1.2 includes lots of updates. iOS users can create racing servers in-game, while all official tracks are now included in the release built on Android. And since the game is open source on four platforms, all players can make their own changes to submit for review.
Singled Out is an amusing little game about picking a target from a small crowd
Singled Out looks like an amusing time-waster, giving you a short description of a target and you need to quickly pick them out from a small crowd.
A short, simple and yet slightly addictive arcade game that offers up plenty of challenge on how fast you can think and react. Ideal for short breaks or to test yourself. You get 10 seconds to find your target and shoot the 'GALACTIC SUPERCRIMINAL', with only one person in the crowd having all three of the traits you're shown. Originally made for the GMTK 2019 game jam, it was a popular entry that's been made into a more full experience.
In the Early Access sim DevLife, you progress through life in the IT industry
When do games just become work? It's a question in my mind as I look over and try out DevLife, a new Early Access sim from Roman Studio and Mesote Games.
I'm being a bit playful of course as we have such a huge variety of games from all sorts of weird and wonderful genres, and business sims have been done many times before. DevLife is trying to offer a fresh take, not limiting you to being a game developer like other similar games have done. Instead, you pick your computing industry across many different fields.
"DevLife will allow you to take on the shoes of a beginner programmer who is starting an adventure in the IT industry just before hitting 18. You will be challenged not only by incoming contracts and fierce clients, but also elapsing time - your character will get older and it is up to you how your career and life will go."
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux in Devices
Android Leftovers
Arm Targets Computational Storage with 64-bit Processor Running Linux
Targeting next-generation enterprise and computational storage solutions, Arm has announced its highest performance Cortex-R processor, the Cortex-R82, featuring 64-bit support and Linux capability, and addressing up to 1TB of DRAM. The company said the processor is appropriate for solid-state drives (SSDs), hard-disk drives (HDDs) and built-in storage solutions. Real-time embedded systems such as SSDs have historically required less then 4GB of DRAM and addressable space and have not needed to run Linux. With continually increasing storage capacities and performance requirements saturating throughput of storage host interfaces, the 4GB limit and inability to run Linux are adding complexity, and in some cases, becoming barriers. The Cortex-R82 processor, a 64-bit processor capable of addressing up to 1TB of address space is optimized for such systems, enabling higher performance, real-time compute with more addressable space and the ability to run Linux for the next generation of computational storage devices.
Today in Techrights
