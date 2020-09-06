Games: antasy Grounds Unity, POSTAL: Brain Damaged, Dwerve and More
Virtual tabletop app 'Fantasy Grounds Unity' appears on Steam with Linux support
Enjoy traditional tabletop games and RPGs? SmiteWorks have release Fantasy Grounds Unity into Early Access recently along with Linux support.
A much expanded and improved version of Fantasy Grounds, which originally released in 2004 and does not support Linux. This new version does, built (as the name might suggest) with the Unity game engine giving them a lot more tools to work with.
POSTAL: Brain Damaged should be on Linux at release
POSTAL: Brain Damaged, another new POSTAL game has been announced although this time a new developer is taking charge and it's going in a different and weird direction.
Running With Scissors are publishing this time, while teaming up with developers from Hyperstrange / CreativeForge Games to bring it all to life. It's also going to be another retro themed boomer shooter, so expect plenty of action and lots of body parts flying.
Mixing tower defense and dungeon crawling, Dwerve looks to be a big success on Kickstarter
After starting a Kickstarter campaign with an impressive demo, it appears Dwerve is easily going to be a success with the goal achieved and loads of time to spare.
Inspired by SNES RPGs like A Link to the Past, Dwerve takes all the mechanics you know and love: dungeon crawling, questing, exploring, and storytelling; and presents it with a new style of tactical turret-based combat where strategic turret and trap placement decide the outcome of each battle!
With their initial $10,000 goal, they were able to pull in enough backers to get fully funded within the first day of their campaign. Not really surprising though. Mixing two genres in such a way that we don't often see, along with a demo supporting Linux, macOS and Windows for people to actually get a feel for it. They did a lot of things right.
Check out the relaxing new trailer for the zen-puzzle game Unpacking
Unpacking, an upcoming 'zen' puzzle experience from Witch Beam (prev Assault Android Cactus) gains a proper trailer to show some gameplay.
Due to release sometime next year for PC platforms, including Linux, it's all about the satisfying feeling of getting everything unpacked and in the right place. They say it's part "item Tetris" and part home decoration, and as you're doing so it you learn clues about the life you're unpacking. You do this across eight house moves too, although having to move eight times sounds anything but zen to me.
Become a dodgy-dealing dice trader in Cubic Currency
Originally made for the Ludum Dare 46 Game Jam, Cubic Currency has been expanded and overhauled for a full release to have you deal a crazy new currency: dice.
The idea is that at some point in a dystopian future, a huge mega-corp named DiceCorp came along and invented a new currency with dice. You become a dice vendor, as you attempt to turn a profit in a vast, volatile, and violent market. With rent to pay, you need to make ends meet and this is how you plan to keep on going. From aliens, to tech, to cultish corporate leaders — Cubic Currency "has it all!" the developer says.
Release candidate: Godot 3.2.3 RC 6
Godot 3.2.2 was released on June 26 with over 3 months' worth of development, including many bugfixes and a handful of features. Some regressions were noticed after the release though, so we decided that Godot 3.2.3 would focus mainly on fixing those new bugs to ensure that all Godot users can have the most stable experience possible.
Here's a sixth Release Candidate for the upcoming Godot 3.2.3 release. Please help us test it to ensure that no new regressions have slipped through code review and testing.
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
