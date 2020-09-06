HardInfo – Check Hardware Information in Linux
HardInfo (in short for “hardware information“) is a system profiler and benchmark graphical tool for Linux systems, that is able to gather information from both hardware and some software and organize it in an easy to use GUI tool.
HardInfo can show information about these components: CPU, GPU, Motherboard, RAM, Storage, Hard Disk, Printers, Benchmarks, Sound, Network, and USB as well as some system information like the distribution name, version, and Linux Kernel info.
Besides being able to print hardware information, HardInfo can also create an advanced report from the command-line or by clicking the “Generate Report” button in the GUI and saved in either HTML or plain text formats.
