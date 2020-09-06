Graphics: Zink's OpenGL over Vulkan, Intel, Mesa and Hikari
-
Zink OpenGL-Over-Vulkan Driver - Performance Is Turning Out Better Than Expected
When looking at the performance of Zink's OpenGL over Vulkan implementation just about one year ago the performance had a lot to be desired. But since then they have patches bringing it all the way to OpenGL 4.6 compared to the OpenGL 2.1 days and there has also been a lot of work on the performance. The performance at least for select operations is now turning out better than even the developers were expecting.
-
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Aim For Better vGPU Performance
Proposed last year were a set of patches aiming to improve the Intel virtual GPU "vGPU" performance in para-virtualized cases by having optimizations around the shared memory region between the guest and Intel GVTg code. With optimizing the workload PV submission and PPGTT PV updates, the glxgears performance could improve by 30~50% while for large media/3D workloads was more around a 4% average improvement.
-
Intel Lands Adaptive-Sync/VRR Into Modesetting X.Org Driver
With Intel Gen11 graphics and newer supporting Adaptive-Sync / Variable Refresh Rate for minimizing tearing and stuttering, their open-source developers have now added the necessary bits to the generic xf86-video-modesetting X.Org driver for supporting the VRR functionality.
Months ago they posted the VRR patches for xf86-video-modesetting while now the patches have been merged to X.Org Server Git. These patches in turn are based on AMD's FreeSync/VRR support they added to the xf86-video-amdgpu driver.
-
Mesa 20.3 Will Let You Fake Having Less Video Memory To Help In Debugging
Wired up in Mesa 20.3-devel is a new DriConf option override_vram_size for overriding a smaller amount of video memory to report to the program/game being run. This is intended for development/debug purposes.
RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen added the "override_vram_size" DriConf tunable for the RADV Vulkan driver as well as Gallium3D drivers.
-
hikari 2.2.0 is out
Hi everyone, I'm happy to announce version 2.2.0 of the `hikari` wayland compositor. Thanks to everyone helping with testing, fixing issues and providing new features such as adding support for `wayvnc`. https://hikari.acmelabs.space/releases/hikari-2.2.0.tar.gz CHANGELOG * add support for virtual input (`wayvnc` support) * add middle click emulation * add fallback layouts * add child view configuration for native Wayland views * add output relative view positioning actions * add `WITH_ALL` compile option * improved handling of maximized views * add graceful shutdown * multi monitor improvements for Xwayland and locking * Fix assert fail with layout select and invisible views * Indicate focus view on layout select * clear focus on mark select * Fix indicator bar coloring bug Kind regards, raichoo
-
Hikari 2.2 Wayland Compositor Adds Support For WayVNC, Other Features
Hikari, the FreeBSD-focused Wayland compositor that also works on Linux systems, is out with a new feature release.
Hikari is a stacking Wayland compositor focused on offering a minimalistic look and feel with modal interface, keyboard oriented commands, and is based on the WLROOTS library.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 827 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago