Python Programming
Python’s @classmethod and @staticmethod Explained
For beginners who are learning object-oriented programming in Python, it is very essential to have a good grasp over class method and static method for writing more optimized and reusable code.
Also, it is very common for even experienced programmers coming from different languages to get confused between these two.
In this article, we will develop a better understanding of the class method and static methods in Python.
Create a slide deck using Jupyter Notebooks
There are many options when it comes to creating slides for a presentation. There are straightforward ways, and generating slides directly from Jupyter is not one of them. But I was never one to do things the easy way. I also have high expectations that no other slide-generation software quite meets.
Patents and molecular similarity
I work in what I'll call algorithmic molecular similarity, where people use an algorithm to characterize if two molecules are similar. There are many such algorithms: 2D and 3D fingerprints, maximum common substructure, edit distance, LINGO, and shape similarity are the first ones that come to mind.
There is almost no overlap between those methods and legal molecular similarity, which includes patent law and drug control law. I know little about the topic, so don't trust what I write here in a court of law! In this essay I'll mostly copy&paste some quotes regarding patent law.
Python Errors: Nameerror name is not defined and more
Errors are inevitable when you are programming. As you write code, errors will start raising. The better you understand these errors, the easier it will be to avoid them. In this article you will learn the main python errors, how to interpret them and how they arise. For example, python nameerror name is not defined, what does this mean? You will find out by the end of this tutorial.
The goal of an error, or exception, is flagging something unexpected happened while running the code. Some of these situation arise frequently. Therefore python contains some built-in exceptions that capture the more frequent unexpected situation. Below we will go through each of those exception types and see what’s the meaning behind.
Breaking Release Bottlenecks -- What Changeset Can Do
I did some volunteer work earlier this year, helping rejuvenate pipenv (a command-line tool that some people use to help handle Python packages they make and use). Here's what I did, how long it took, and how you can do the same.
Pipenv's maintainers had not released a new version since November 2018, and users were concerned (in many cases switching to competitors). In early March of this year, someone suggested that perhaps the official Python Packaging User Guide should stop recommending it. I saw that suggestion and went into the relevant Internet Relay Chat (IRC) channel to nudge one of pipenv's maintainers and to ask: what do you need? What's blocking you?
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
today's leftovers
