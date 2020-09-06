Red Hat Leftovers
OpenShift 101: Web console and CLI
In the first blog post in this introductory series on RedHat OpenShift, you learned about its architecture and components. In this blog post, you will explore the OpenShift web console and command-line interface (CLI) and learn about the capabilities of the Developer and Administrator perspectives on the platform.
The new web console UI is one of the major improvements in OpenShift 4. If you used OpenShift 3, you will notice this improvement. When you first log in to the cluster, the navigation list is on the left. If you click on Administrator, that’s where you can switch the view to Developer, and you will notice how different the listed tabs are.
There are mainly two perspectives on the web console: Administrator and Developer. You can have different accounts with different permissions that are managed by the Administrator using cluster role binding or project role binding. For now, I will stick to introducing the roles of Administrator and Developer on the web console.
The evolution of Red Hat Summit 2021: Announcing a hybrid approach
As poet Tuli Kupferberg said, "when patterns are broken, new worlds emerge." If there is one thing we can say for 2020, it’s that it shattered many of our old patterns and shook up how we do things. When we moved this year’s Red Hat Summit from an in-person event to an all-virtual experience, we had no idea what the outcome would be. It was brand new territory. But it’s safe to say that it was a success!
We could take the same approach with Red Hat Summit next year, it would certainly be the safer and simpler option. But that's not Red Hat. Instead of repeating what we've already done we've decided this is a good time to explore new worlds and build on our successes while also trying new things.
We're pleased to announce that Red Hat Summit 2021 will be a three-part experience that includes two virtual components in the spring and summer and a series of in-person events later in the year!
Getting started with the Red Hat Insights patch capability
One of the most important aspects of system security is keeping systems up to date with patches. Many organizations have hundreds or thousands of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) servers in their environments, so keeping track of patches on servers can be challenging. If critical patches are missed on systems, it could result in the systems being compromised, having unscheduled downtime, or other issues.
Red Hat Insights is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that is included with your Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription. It includes several capabilities to help with various aspects of management. The Patch capability can help customers understand which advisories are applicable in their environments, and can help automate the process of patching via Ansible playbooks.
Red Hat on Red Hat: How collaboration can transform configuration management in IT
As in most IT organizations, configuration management can be complex and crosses both infrastructure and software development disciplines. Red Hat IT worked to remove much of that complexity and drive consistency by directly involving infrastructure, software, information security engineers, and enterprise architects across the organization to create a set of clearly defined standards and best practices.
But, before we get into our successes with this collaboration, it’s important to begin with a clear description of the business problems we faced, and what specific challenges we needed to address. For starters, our then-current configuration management solution, Puppet, was not what most of our team wanted to use, nor what we were recommending to customers.
Systemd 247 Still Aiming To Integrate systemd-oomd
Systemd developers are still hoping to introduce systemd-oomd as part of the next release.
Systemd-oomd is the effort to provide better Linux out-of-memory / low-memory handling. Systemd-oomd is being spun from Facebook's out-of-memory daemon and adapted to not only work on Linux servers but desktops as well.
The systemd-oomd daemon polls for OOMD-enabled cgroups to monitor and will kill based on memory pressure or swap usage. The systemd-oomd behavior is configurable via a new oomd.conf file. This daemon will only kill groups if EnableOomdKill is set as obviously not wanting to kill random processes over memory use.
Installing latest syslog-ng on openSUSE, RHEL and other RPM distributions
The syslog-ng application is included in all major Linux distributions, and you can usually install syslog-ng from the official repositories. If the core functionality of syslog-ng meets your needs, use the package in your distribution repository (yum install syslog-ng), and you can stop reading here. However, if you want to use the features of newer syslog-ng versions (for example, sending log messages to Elasticsearch or Apache Kafka), you have to either compile syslog-ng from source, or install it from unofficial repositories. This post explains you how to do that.
For information on all platforms that could be relevant to you, check out all my blog posts about installing syslog-ng on major Linux distributions, collected in one place.
In addition, syslog-ng is also available as a Docker image. To learn more, read our tutorial about logging in Docker using syslog-ng.
IBM/Red Hat open hybrid cloud application market
IBM and its Red Hat company have opened up what they call a one-stop-shop for customers looking to build, deploy and manage hybrid-cloud applications on-premises or in multicloud environments.
With Red Hat Marketplace, enterprise customers can find and buy the tools and services they need to build cloud-native applications across public and private cloud environments through one curated repository, Red Hat executives said.
Red Hat Marketplace: The open hybrid cloud game changer
Hybrid and multicloud environments are quickly becoming a standard for global enterprises, as flexibility, freedom of choice and workload portability become necessities in successfully building and deploying applications. When public cloud providers first entered the market, many insisted that all workloads be deployed on a single public cloud. At Red Hat, we recognized early on that users wanted and needed the flexibility to operate across many different environments, from public and private clouds to virtual systems and bare metal.
Over the past eight years, Red Hat has been defining and building hybrid clouds with Red Hat OpenShift to provide operational consistency and portability across any environment. By leveraging the enterprise-grade Kubernetes and cloud-native capabilities of OpenShift, organizations can more seamlessly follow a hybrid cloud strategy and achieve the agility they need to generate impactful business results.
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
