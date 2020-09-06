Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 9th of September 2020 03:37:42 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • OpenShift 101: Web console and CLI

    In the first blog post in this introductory series on RedHat OpenShift, you learned about its architecture and components. In this blog post, you will explore the OpenShift web console and command-line interface (CLI) and learn about the capabilities of the Developer and Administrator perspectives on the platform.

    The new web console UI is one of the major improvements in OpenShift 4. If you used OpenShift 3, you will notice this improvement. When you first log in to the cluster, the navigation list is on the left. If you click on Administrator, that’s where you can switch the view to Developer, and you will notice how different the listed tabs are.

    There are mainly two perspectives on the web console: Administrator and Developer. You can have different accounts with different permissions that are managed by the Administrator using cluster role binding or project role binding. For now, I will stick to introducing the roles of Administrator and Developer on the web console.

  • The evolution of Red Hat Summit 2021: Announcing a hybrid approach

    As poet Tuli Kupferberg said, "when patterns are broken, new worlds emerge." If there is one thing we can say for 2020, it’s that it shattered many of our old patterns and shook up how we do things. When we moved this year’s Red Hat Summit from an in-person event to an all-virtual experience, we had no idea what the outcome would be. It was brand new territory. But it’s safe to say that it was a success!

    We could take the same approach with Red Hat Summit next year, it would certainly be the safer and simpler option. But that's not Red Hat. Instead of repeating what we've already done we've decided this is a good time to explore new worlds and build on our successes while also trying new things.

    We're pleased to announce that Red Hat Summit 2021 will be a three-part experience that includes two virtual components in the spring and summer and a series of in-person events later in the year!

  • Getting started with the Red Hat Insights patch capability

    One of the most important aspects of system security is keeping systems up to date with patches. Many organizations have hundreds or thousands of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) servers in their environments, so keeping track of patches on servers can be challenging. If critical patches are missed on systems, it could result in the systems being compromised, having unscheduled downtime, or other issues.

    Red Hat Insights is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that is included with your Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription. It includes several capabilities to help with various aspects of management. The Patch capability can help customers understand which advisories are applicable in their environments, and can help automate the process of patching via Ansible playbooks.

  • Red Hat on Red Hat: How collaboration can transform configuration management in IT

    As in most IT organizations, configuration management can be complex and crosses both infrastructure and software development disciplines. Red Hat IT worked to remove much of that complexity and drive consistency by directly involving infrastructure, software, information security engineers, and enterprise architects across the organization to create a set of clearly defined standards and best practices.

    But, before we get into our successes with this collaboration, it’s important to begin with a clear description of the business problems we faced, and what specific challenges we needed to address. For starters, our then-current configuration management solution, Puppet, was not what most of our team wanted to use, nor what we were recommending to customers.

  • Systemd 247 Still Aiming To Integrate systemd-oomd

    Systemd developers are still hoping to introduce systemd-oomd as part of the next release.

    Systemd-oomd is the effort to provide better Linux out-of-memory / low-memory handling. Systemd-oomd is being spun from Facebook's out-of-memory daemon and adapted to not only work on Linux servers but desktops as well.

    The systemd-oomd daemon polls for OOMD-enabled cgroups to monitor and will kill based on memory pressure or swap usage. The systemd-oomd behavior is configurable via a new oomd.conf file. This daemon will only kill groups if EnableOomdKill is set as obviously not wanting to kill random processes over memory use.

  • Installing latest syslog-ng on openSUSE, RHEL and other RPM distributions

    The syslog-ng application is included in all major Linux distributions, and you can usually install syslog-ng from the official repositories. If the core functionality of syslog-ng meets your needs, use the package in your distribution repository (yum install syslog-ng), and you can stop reading here. However, if you want to use the features of newer syslog-ng versions (for example, sending log messages to Elasticsearch or Apache Kafka), you have to either compile syslog-ng from source, or install it from unofficial repositories. This post explains you how to do that.

    For information on all platforms that could be relevant to you, check out all my blog posts about installing syslog-ng on major Linux distributions, collected in one place.

    In addition, syslog-ng is also available as a Docker image. To learn more, read our tutorial about logging in Docker using syslog-ng.

  • IBM/Red Hat open hybrid cloud application market

    IBM and its Red Hat company have opened up what they call a one-stop-shop for customers looking to build, deploy and manage hybrid-cloud applications on-premises or in multicloud environments.

    With Red Hat Marketplace, enterprise customers can find and buy the tools and services they need to build cloud-native applications across public and private cloud environments through one curated repository, Red Hat executives said.

  • Red Hat Marketplace: The open hybrid cloud game changer

    Hybrid and multicloud environments are quickly becoming a standard for global enterprises, as flexibility, freedom of choice and workload portability become necessities in successfully building and deploying applications. When public cloud providers first entered the market, many insisted that all workloads be deployed on a single public cloud. At Red Hat, we recognized early on that users wanted and needed the flexibility to operate across many different environments, from public and private clouds to virtual systems and bare metal.

    Over the past eight years, Red Hat has been defining and building hybrid clouds with Red Hat OpenShift to provide operational consistency and portability across any environment. By leveraging the enterprise-grade Kubernetes and cloud-native capabilities of OpenShift, organizations can more seamlessly follow a hybrid cloud strategy and achieve the agility they need to generate impactful business results.

»

More in Tux Machines

Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB

MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working! Read more

AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10

This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer. Read more

First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week

Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Resuming the Linux Laptop Lifestyle
  • The new SUSE One Partner Program – The Power of Many. Together as One.

    Today, we are launching the new SUSE One Partner Program on day one of the Digital SUSE Partner Summit 2020. Why do this, and why now? Our ecosystem is changing. Many of our partners are transforming to meet customers where they are. This transformation is being driven by the cloud, and partners who were traditionally resellers or Independent Hardware Providers or Independent Software Providers are looking for ways to wrap hardware, software, cloud infrastructure and services together to create customer-centric solutions. So we need to meet our partners where they are. That means we have simplified our many siloed programs into one, encompassing programs with a new partner relationship platform and learning system that is easier to navigate. We are modernizing the program to be organized to support customers’ digital transformations and to provide benefits to partners to drive value into their businesses. And we are evolving our co-sell programs to help accelerate value and revenue.

  • Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH (AirPlus): Boosting Competitiveness by Transforming into a Digital Enterprise

    The leading international provider of business travel management solutions Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH (AirPlus) is a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating under the brand AirPlus International who participated in the SAP Innovation Awards 2020 with its enterprise-wide digital transformation project. With SAP and SUSE, AirPlus was able to become an intelligent enterprise with a completely new, modern, and cloud-based IT infrastructure and a process-oriented, agile organization.

  • Q&A with Canonical's Alex Chalkias about Kubernetes 1.19 Enterprise Support and KubeCon

    Canonical recently announced enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.19 as a precusor to the just concluded Kubecon + CloudNativeCon 2020. InfoQ caught up with Alex Chalkias, Product Manager at Canonical at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2020 regarding the announcement, future of Kubernetes and how Canonical is enabling it's adoption in the enterprise. Alex Chalkias talks about the long association of Canonical with Linux, Kubernetes and the cloud and how that has enabled enterprises to move from a traditional monolith in the Data Center to a more modern Cloud Native environment.

  • Should I run my desktop 24/7?

    Many factors affect the longevity of electronic equipment. One of the most ubiquitous sources of failure is heat. In fact, the heat generated by devices as they perform their assigned tasks is the very heat that shortens their electronic lives. When I worked at IBM in Boca Raton at the dawn of the PC era, I was part of a group that was responsible for the maintainability of computers and other hardware of all types. One task was to ensure that equipment broke very infrequently and that, when it did, it was easy to repair. I learned some interesting things about the effects of heat on the life of computers while I was there. Let's go back to the light bulb because it is an easily visible, if somewhat infrequent example. Every time a light bulb is turned on, an electric current surges into the filament and heats its surface very rapidly from room temperature to about 4,600° F (the exact temperature depends upon the wattage of the bulb and the ambient temperature). This thermal shock causes stress by vaporizing the filament's metal and the rapid expansion of the metal caused by the heating. When a light bulb is turned off, the thermal shock is repeated, though less severely, during the cooling phase as the filament shrinks. The more times a bulb is cycled on and off, the more the effects of this thermal shock accumulate. The primary effect of thermal shock is that some small parts of the filament—usually due to minute manufacturing variances—tend to become hotter than other parts. This causes the metal at those points to vaporize faster, making the filament even weaker at that point and more susceptible to rapid overheating in subsequent power-on cycles. Eventually, the last of the metal vaporizes when the bulb is turned on, and the filament dies in a very bright flash. The electrical circuitry in computers is much like the filament in a light bulb. Repeated heating and cooling cycles damage the computer's internal electronic components just as the light bulb's filament was damaged over time. Over many years of testing, researchers have discovered that more damage is done by repeated power on and off cycles than by leaving the devices on all the time.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6