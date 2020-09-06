KDE/Akademy 2020 Leftovers
Akademy 2020 - Monday BoF Wrap-up
Monday was the first day of Akademy 2020 BoFs, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.
Akademy 2020 - Tuesday BoF Wrap-up
Tuesday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.
[Krita] Pencils down! Or what our Summer of Code students have achieved
The final evaluations of the Google Summer of Code projects are open now; it’s pencils down time for the students. In 2020, four students have worked really hard on four really exciting projects, of course, so let’s take a look at their achievements!
[...]
Amy Spark implemented a new type of fill layers. Fill layers are dynamically generated layers in Krita. SeExpr is a library created by Disney to generate patterns, with a set of UI elements written in Qt.
As part of this project, Amyspark has made it possible to translate SeExpr, as well as improving the provided the widgets and usability of the expression editor.
But the main work was, of course, creating the new fill layer type, making Krita preview your SeExpr script and making it possible to save scripts as resources, so you can share your scripts with others!
Hello World ²
KDE Kirigami on FreeBSD
There’s a new port in the FreeBSD ports tree: kirigami-gallery.
This “gallery” application is one that provides examples, showing off a specific technology: Kirigami! Check out those documentation pages to see what Kirigami can do, for convergent, reponsive and elegant applications. The gallery application shows it off Kirigami “live”, although the application page on KDE.org gives only a very quick overview, and the source code repository just tells you how to build it.
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
today's leftovers
