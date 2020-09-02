Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation
Introducing TGPPL, a radically new type of open-source license
Electric Coin Co.(ECC) is spearheading a new open source license, called Transitive Grace Period Public License (TGPPL), which allows anyone to commercially support and improve software while ensuring that all improvements are open source after a set period of time.
Open-source software licenses follow the Free Software Foundation’s “Four Freedoms of Free Software” and the Open Source Initiative’s “Open Source Definition.”
Linux Foundation Announces New Open Source Climate Project [Ed:
Torvalds’ name ones again exploited for greenwashing and openwashing]
The Linux Foundation has announced the intent to form the new LF Climate Finance Foundation (LFCF), a new initiative aimed at addressing climate risk and opportunity.
TODO Group: Why Open Source matters to your enterprise [Ed: Latest 'Linux' Foundation report is once again produced using proprietary software on a Mac. So a report that says "Open Source Matters to Your Enterprise" does the exact opposite.]
There are many business reasons to use open source software. Many of today’s most significant business breakthroughs, including big data, machine learning, cloud computing, Internet of Things, and streaming analytics, sprang from open source software innovations. Open source software often comes into an organization as the backbone of many essential devices, programs, platforms, and tools such as robotics, sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive telematics, and autonomous driving, edge computing, and big data computing. Open source software code is working on many smartphones, laptops, servers, databases, and cloud infrastructures and services. Developers build most applications by leveraging frameworks like Node. js or pulling in libraries that have been tested and proven in many production use cases. To use almost any of these things is to use open source software in one form or another, and often in combination.
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
