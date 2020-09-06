Programming Leftovers
Your First Programming Language
There has to be a first for everything. You may want to learn computer programming for personal reasons. Or, like many colleagues I've worked with, you might have gotten hired by a tech firm and realized that learning to program could help you better understand the customers and your environment.
In any case, programming is one of the great disciplines. It can improve the rigor of your thinking and help you appreciate the good and bad points of the software that is increasingly entwined with our everyday lives.
This article briefly lays out some possible first languages to learn, as well some other choices that I would recommend as a second language.
game code challenge
hi, as already indicated in that reddit post, a new bot contest was planned for next fall: it has now a planned starting date.
it would be nice to see more than ten perl lovers to join the fun, which will also permit to be seen in the loop back stats, unlike the previous contest.
Awk Command in Linux
AWK is one of the most powerful command in Linux. You can manage data and generate reports using the awk command. It also allows us to use logical operation, variables, print functions and many more. AWK stands for "Aho, Weinberger and Kernighan" and is mostly used for pattern scanning and processing. It searches one or more files to see if they contain lines that matches the specified pattern and then perform associated actions. It reads from a file or from its standard input and outputs to its standard output. For each line, it matches with given pattern in the given order, if matches perform the corresponding action.
Cloud-native Java applications made easy: Eclipse JKube 1.0.0 now available
After nine months of incubation with the Eclipse Foundation, Eclipse JKube 1.0.0 is finally here. This release marks the final deprecation of the great Fabric8 Maven Plugin (FMP) project. JKube is a complete replacement of FMP and includes all of the major features. Projects relying on FMP to create Apache Maven Java containers should migrate to Eclipse JKube to take full advantage of the new features, bug fixes, and upstream project maintenance described in this article.
JKube is a collection of plugins plus a standalone Java library that fit into your Maven project. If you have a Java project that needs to get deployed into Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift, this is the right tool for you. JKube takes care of everything related to the cluster deployment while you, as a developer, get to concentrate on implementing your application without worrying about where it needs to be deployed.
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
today's leftovers
