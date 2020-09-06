OSS Leftovers
-
Open source multi-vendor RGB lighting control app 'OpenRGB' sees a new release
Originally made for the Ludum Dare 46 Game Jam, Cubic Currency has been expanded and overhauled for a full release to have you deal a crazy new currency: dice.
The idea is that at some point in a dystopian future, a huge mega-corp named DiceCorp came along and invented a new currency with dice. You become a dice vendor, as you attempt to turn a profit in a vast, volatile, and violent market. With rent to pay, you need to make ends meet and this is how you plan to keep on going. From aliens, to tech, to cultish corporate leaders — Cubic Currency "has it all!" the developer says.
-
Progress Announces Acquisition of Chef
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chef, a global leader in DevOps and DevSecOps, providing complete infrastructure automation to build, deploy, manage and secure applications in modern multi-cloud and hybrid environments, as well as on-premises.
-
PeaZip 7.4.1
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available.
-
How to build a scalable BigBlueButton video conference solution on AWS
BigBlueButton is an open source video conference system that supports various audio and video formats and allows the use of integrated video-, screen- and document-sharing functions. BigBlueButton has features for multi-user whiteboards, breakout rooms, public and private chats, polling, moderation, emojis, and raise-hands. In this post, we will explain how AWS customers who are looking for a self-managed and open source software-based video conference solution can leverage AWS to build and deploy a scalable BigBlueButton setup. We’ll briefly explore the AWS services, features, and open source components integrated into the architecture, and we will explain how to use the necessary scripts and stack templates.
BigBlueButton integrates with a variety of third-party tools, such as Moodle, Sakai, Drupal, Joomla, or WordPress; however, we will stick to BigBlueButton’s native integration this post.
-
SETI Institute And GNU Radio Join Forces
GNU Radio is free and open-source software (sometimes called “libre software”), and is licensed under the GNU Public License version 3 (GPLv3). The GPL ensures that everyone has the freedom to use, modify, share, and contribute to GNU Radio.
Scientific research at the SETI Institute encompasses everything from the Big Bang and formation of stars, to planets and habitability to life and complexity -- and it is in the area of SETI science (search for extraterrestrial intelligence), or technosignature searches, that it is perhaps best known. The SETI Institute operates the ATA, a 42-dish radio telescope array designed to search for radio emissions from extraterrestrial technologies. Upgrades currently underway at the ATA will significantly increase the ATA’s receivers’ sensitivity and permit the development of a new digital signal processing system that will bring enhanced capabilities. GNU Radio on the ATA is providing a much easier path to entry for experts from industry to engage with radio telescopes without needing to learn specialized software systems.
Derek Kozel, the initial Principal Investigator for the GNU Radio project within SETI said, “The advanced hardware and complex signal processing challenges that the SETI Institute is working with present an ideal platform for GNU Radio to develop and test new features for taking advantage of cutting-edge heterogeneous computing environments.”
This collaboration between the SETI Institute and GNU Radio will enable the development of a common infrastructure for software at the ATA and possibly allow for software sharing among additional sites. Techniques from the RF industry for identifying and classifying signals have great promise in sifting through the “haystack” of human-generated radio frequency interference in search of the technosignature “needle.”
-
7 Photoshop Alternatives For Basic and Advanced Photo Editing
GIMP is a free image editor and paint tool. This tool is available for GNU/Linux, OS X, Windows, and other operating systems. GIMP can be used for high-quality image manipulation and for producing icons, UI components, and design mockups.
-
BitTorrent v2
BitTorrent v2 kick-started with an effort to transition away from SHA-1 as the hash function for pieces, shortly after google announced having produced a collision. Given a new hash function would not be backwards compatible, a few other changes were proposed as well, while we were taking the compatibility hit anyway. This post describes the new features of the BitTorrent v2 protocol.
-
European Union must impose interoperability on Web giants
The European Commission is about to start a new legislative debate regarding Internet hosting providers – services that are hosting and make information available online. These providers have been protected since 2000 by the E-Commerce Directive, when the Internet was maybe a less complex thing to address through legislation. The rules were simple: hosting services are not liable for information they store if they stay “passive” – if they do nothing more than storing information provided by their users.
-
What happened to Mozilla?
The Covid-19 pandemic has had many ramifications, even in the online world. Cliqz, the privacy focused search engine, shut down, and now Mozilla is the latest victim. They are laying off roughly a quarter of their workforce (250 people), having previously laid off 70 employees in January. The new focus will on more profitable services, such as Pocket, their VPN and other ventures such as their 'VR hubs'.
Specifically, Mozilla are getting rid of Servo, Mozilla's research team, their security team and their Developer Network (MDN), described as the 'essential bible for web devs' by one publication; all of these being core teams within Mozilla. Servo is practically the next generation of their flagship product.
-
Mozilla offers a vision for how the EU Digital Services Act can build a better internet
Later this year the European Commission is expected to publish the Digital Services Act (DSA). These new draft laws will aim at radically transforming the regulatory environment for tech companies operating in Europe. The DSA will deal with everything from content moderation, to online advertising, to competition issues in digital markets. Today, Mozilla filed extensive comments with the Commission, to outline Mozilla’s vision for how the DSA can address structural issues facing the internet while safeguarding openness and fundamental rights.
The stakes at play for consumers and the internet ecosystem could not be higher. If developed carefully and with broad input from the internet health movement, the DSA could help create an internet experience for consumers that is defined by civil discourse, human dignity, and individual expression. In addition, it could unlock more consumer choice and consumer-facing innovation, by creating new market opportunities for small, medium, and independent companies in Europe.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 809 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago