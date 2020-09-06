today's leftovers
Resuming the Linux Laptop Lifestyle
The new SUSE One Partner Program – The Power of Many. Together as One.
Today, we are launching the new SUSE One Partner Program on day one of the Digital SUSE Partner Summit 2020. Why do this, and why now?
Our ecosystem is changing. Many of our partners are transforming to meet customers where they are. This transformation is being driven by the cloud, and partners who were traditionally resellers or Independent Hardware Providers or Independent Software Providers are looking for ways to wrap hardware, software, cloud infrastructure and services together to create customer-centric solutions.
So we need to meet our partners where they are. That means we have simplified our many siloed programs into one, encompassing programs with a new partner relationship platform and learning system that is easier to navigate. We are modernizing the program to be organized to support customers’ digital transformations and to provide benefits to partners to drive value into their businesses. And we are evolving our co-sell programs to help accelerate value and revenue.
Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH (AirPlus): Boosting Competitiveness by Transforming into a Digital Enterprise
The leading international provider of business travel management solutions Lufthansa AirPlus Servicekarten GmbH (AirPlus) is a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating under the brand AirPlus International who participated in the SAP Innovation Awards 2020 with its enterprise-wide digital transformation project. With SAP and SUSE, AirPlus was able to become an intelligent enterprise with a completely new, modern, and cloud-based IT infrastructure and a process-oriented, agile organization.
Q&A with Canonical's Alex Chalkias about Kubernetes 1.19 Enterprise Support and KubeCon
Canonical recently announced enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.19 as a precusor to the just concluded Kubecon + CloudNativeCon 2020.
InfoQ caught up with Alex Chalkias, Product Manager at Canonical at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2020 regarding the announcement, future of Kubernetes and how Canonical is enabling it's adoption in the enterprise.
Alex Chalkias talks about the long association of Canonical with Linux, Kubernetes and the cloud and how that has enabled enterprises to move from a traditional monolith in the Data Center to a more modern Cloud Native environment.
Should I run my desktop 24/7?
Many factors affect the longevity of electronic equipment. One of the most ubiquitous sources of failure is heat. In fact, the heat generated by devices as they perform their assigned tasks is the very heat that shortens their electronic lives.
When I worked at IBM in Boca Raton at the dawn of the PC era, I was part of a group that was responsible for the maintainability of computers and other hardware of all types. One task was to ensure that equipment broke very infrequently and that, when it did, it was easy to repair. I learned some interesting things about the effects of heat on the life of computers while I was there.
Let's go back to the light bulb because it is an easily visible, if somewhat infrequent example.
Every time a light bulb is turned on, an electric current surges into the filament and heats its surface very rapidly from room temperature to about 4,600° F (the exact temperature depends upon the wattage of the bulb and the ambient temperature). This thermal shock causes stress by vaporizing the filament's metal and the rapid expansion of the metal caused by the heating. When a light bulb is turned off, the thermal shock is repeated, though less severely, during the cooling phase as the filament shrinks. The more times a bulb is cycled on and off, the more the effects of this thermal shock accumulate.
The primary effect of thermal shock is that some small parts of the filament—usually due to minute manufacturing variances—tend to become hotter than other parts. This causes the metal at those points to vaporize faster, making the filament even weaker at that point and more susceptible to rapid overheating in subsequent power-on cycles. Eventually, the last of the metal vaporizes when the bulb is turned on, and the filament dies in a very bright flash.
The electrical circuitry in computers is much like the filament in a light bulb. Repeated heating and cooling cycles damage the computer's internal electronic components just as the light bulb's filament was damaged over time. Over many years of testing, researchers have discovered that more damage is done by repeated power on and off cycles than by leaving the devices on all the time.
Making MX GNU/Linux Works with GLIM Multiboot USB
MX is the currently the first rank operating system on Distrowatch.com topping even Ubuntu and Mint. However, it is not supported by GLIM multiboot maker. There is a custom way to make MX works with your multiboot flash drive as explained below. This tutorial is a continuation to my previous multibooting the series. Happy working!
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – TeamViewer with Linux – Week 10
This is a weekly blog chronicling my experiences of using the AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC on Linux. Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. In the realm of remote desktop software, there’s lots of choices. The obvious focus is VNC related software. There’s lots of VNC clients available. But I’ve received lots of requests to look at TeamViewer.
First Look: 10 Great New Features in GNOME 3.38, Out Next Week
Now, caveat time: GNOME 3.38 will be released on September 15. The plan is to include all of the changes you can read about below but be aware that things could still change. While you won’t be able to install GNOME 3.38 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the newest version of the desktop environment will feature in Ubuntu 20.10 (which is due for release on October 22, 2020). Keep in mind that Ubuntu does not ship a standard/stock/default GNOME Shell experience. Accordingly, some of what follows may get renamed, relocated, or removed as part of Ubuntu’s packaging process.
