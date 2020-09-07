Stable Kernels: 5.8.8, 5.4.64, 4.19.144, and 4.14.197
I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.8 kernel.
All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
