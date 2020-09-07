Language Selection

Stable Kernels: 5.8.8, 5.4.64, 4.19.144, and 4.14.197

Wednesday 9th of September 2020 07:44:52 PM
Linux

I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.8 kernel.

All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

Android Leftovers

Linux 5.0 To Linux 5.9 Kernel Benchmarking Was A Bumpy Ride With New Regressions

Recently carrying out some benchmarks of all major kernel releases from Linux 5.0 through Linux 5.9 ended up yielding some surprising performance changes with the in-development 5.9 kernel. Here's details on this historical look at the kernel performance and what's going on with the Linux 5.9 kernel slowdowns. This round of Linux 5.0 through Linux 5.9 kernel benchmarking was done on an AMD EPYC 7702 1P server with ASRockRack EPYCD8 motherboard, 128GB of RAM, and 3.8TB Micron 9300 series NVMe SSD. The EPYC 7702 was chosen for its sheer speed especially when it comes to bisecting the kernel with the regressions/changes ultimately uncovered. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Groupware Software

Groupware software (often known as collaborative software) is designed to enable users to collaborate, regardless of location, via the internet or a corporate intranet and to work together in a virtual atmosphere. The efficiency of a organization can be greatly enhanced by the effective deployment of groupware software. Collaborative applications help to integrate project work so that a group can achieve their tasks and objectives. The term groupware is wide-ranging spanning communications tools (such as email), conferencing tools, and management tools. Read more

