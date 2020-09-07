Android Leftovers
-
OPPO introduces ColorOS 11 beta based on Android 11
-
Unisoc announces Android 11 support for six of its smartphone chips
-
Android 11 released with new messaging, control and privacy features
-
Google Launches Android 11 - List of Phones Getting Latest Android 11
-
Apple's non-iPhones event, Android 11 official, and more tech news today
-
42Gears Announces Zero-Day Readiness for Android 11
-
Android 11 Includes Mopria Alliance's Code Contribution to Enable Enhanced Print Capabilities
-
Xiaomi Android 11 Tracker: Here are all the official MIUI beta and stable builds to download and install
-
Xiaomi kicks off Android 11 rollout with updates to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro
-
The developer beta for Samsung One UI 3 — based on Android 11 — is rolling out in Korea
-
How to install Android 11 (OxygenOS 11) on your OnePlus phone right now
-
How to Restart an Android TV
-
Aldi puts 58-inch 4K Android televisions on sale for $579 - but you'll have to be VERY quick
-
‘Cloud TV’ is a Customized Android TV-based OS for Indian Audiences
-
Android phone apps, including emoji app, among those with Joker malware
-
This little box adds wireless Android Auto to unsupported cars
-
This Cable Can Power Android Auto and CarPlay and Solve Two Big Problems
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: The future isn't flat
-
Find Latitude and Longitude of Your Location on Android
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 591 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago