I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.8 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

Linux 5.0 To Linux 5.9 Kernel Benchmarking Was A Bumpy Ride With New Regressions Recently carrying out some benchmarks of all major kernel releases from Linux 5.0 through Linux 5.9 ended up yielding some surprising performance changes with the in-development 5.9 kernel. Here's details on this historical look at the kernel performance and what's going on with the Linux 5.9 kernel slowdowns. This round of Linux 5.0 through Linux 5.9 kernel benchmarking was done on an AMD EPYC 7702 1P server with ASRockRack EPYCD8 motherboard, 128GB of RAM, and 3.8TB Micron 9300 series NVMe SSD. The EPYC 7702 was chosen for its sheer speed especially when it comes to bisecting the kernel with the regressions/changes ultimately uncovered.