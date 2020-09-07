Announcing Istio 1.6.9
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.6.8 and Istio 1.6.9.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1006 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ardour 6.3 Open-Source DAW Released with New Loudness Analysis Feature
Ardour 6.3 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) has been released as the second maintenance update since the release of the major Ardour 6.0 series with various improvements and some new features. The biggest change in Ardour 6.3 is a new Loudness Analyzer & Normalizer feature designed to normalize the loudness by analyzing and calculating the Loudness (LUFS) of a session or a range selection and adding a gain-stage to the master-bus.
GNOME 3.36.6 Desktop Update Arrives with HiDPI and Lock Screen Fixes
GNOME 3.36.6 continues the monthly release cycle of maintenance updates for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, coming exactly a month after the GNOME 3.36.5 point release and bringing more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite GNOME desktop and apps. In this release, the GNOME developers addressed issues with the lock screen on Linux systems without GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shader support, improved support for HiDPI displays by fixing an app icon scaling regression introduced in previous releases, and added support for Grilo Plugins to run under Flatpak.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.8.8, 5.4.64, 4.19.144, and 4.14.197
I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.8 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Recent comments
8 min 14 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago