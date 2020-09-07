Language Selection

Announcing Istio 1.6.9

Wednesday 9th of September 2020
Software

This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.6.8 and Istio 1.6.9.

Ardour 6.3 Open-Source DAW Released with New Loudness Analysis Feature

Ardour 6.3 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) has been released as the second maintenance update since the release of the major Ardour 6.0 series with various improvements and some new features. The biggest change in Ardour 6.3 is a new Loudness Analyzer & Normalizer feature designed to normalize the loudness by analyzing and calculating the Loudness (LUFS) of a session or a range selection and adding a gain-stage to the master-bus. Read more

GNOME 3.36.6 Desktop Update Arrives with HiDPI and Lock Screen Fixes

GNOME 3.36.6 continues the monthly release cycle of maintenance updates for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, coming exactly a month after the GNOME 3.36.5 point release and bringing more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite GNOME desktop and apps. In this release, the GNOME developers addressed issues with the lock screen on Linux systems without GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shader support, improved support for HiDPI displays by fixing an app icon scaling regression introduced in previous releases, and added support for Grilo Plugins to run under Flatpak. Read more

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.8.8, 5.4.64, 4.19.144, and 4.14.197

I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.8 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... Read more

