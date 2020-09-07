Ardour 6.3 Open-Source DAW Released with New Loudness Analysis Feature Ardour 6.3 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) has been released as the second maintenance update since the release of the major Ardour 6.0 series with various improvements and some new features. The biggest change in Ardour 6.3 is a new Loudness Analyzer & Normalizer feature designed to normalize the loudness by analyzing and calculating the Loudness (LUFS) of a session or a range selection and adding a gain-stage to the master-bus.

GNOME 3.36.6 Desktop Update Arrives with HiDPI and Lock Screen Fixes GNOME 3.36.6 continues the monthly release cycle of maintenance updates for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, coming exactly a month after the GNOME 3.36.5 point release and bringing more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite GNOME desktop and apps. In this release, the GNOME developers addressed issues with the lock screen on Linux systems without GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shader support, improved support for HiDPI displays by fixing an app icon scaling regression introduced in previous releases, and added support for Grilo Plugins to run under Flatpak.