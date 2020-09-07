Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The Linux-Powered YARH.IO MKI Device

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of September 2020 01:11:13 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Gadgets

  • Hackable Raspberry Pi handheld computer

    Yarh-io is a handheld Linux-based computer with keyboard, trackpad and 800×480-pixel display made with a Raspberry Pi 3B+, a custom 3D-printed case and many hours of love. 

    [...]

    The 3D printed case is in fact the most expensive component, by far, csoting more than $300. It can be reassembled in various modular ways for a fully industrial personal computing experience.

  • Meet YARH.IO MKI: A Hackable Raspberry Pi And Linux Powered Device

    Now, if you ever dream of having a fully-fledged working Raspberry Pi device, here comes the YARH.IO MKI project that aims to offer a fully hackable and customizable Raspberry Pi-based handheld device.

    [...]

    The 5-inch model has a 800×480 HDMI TFT LCD display with a lightweight mini wireless Bluetooth keyboard controller. As YARH.IO is a battery-powered device, it also comes with a single removable 5000mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery.

    Under the hood, the handheld device follows a unique modular design, where the main module includes a Raspberry Pi board, screen, power supply, battery, RTC, and GPIO connector with cables.

»

More in Tux Machines

Ardour 6.3 Open-Source DAW Released with New Loudness Analysis Feature

Ardour 6.3 open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) has been released as the second maintenance update since the release of the major Ardour 6.0 series with various improvements and some new features. The biggest change in Ardour 6.3 is a new Loudness Analyzer & Normalizer feature designed to normalize the loudness by analyzing and calculating the Loudness (LUFS) of a session or a range selection and adding a gain-stage to the master-bus. Read more

GNOME 3.36.6 Desktop Update Arrives with HiDPI and Lock Screen Fixes

GNOME 3.36.6 continues the monthly release cycle of maintenance updates for the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, coming exactly a month after the GNOME 3.36.5 point release and bringing more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite GNOME desktop and apps. In this release, the GNOME developers addressed issues with the lock screen on Linux systems without GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shader support, improved support for HiDPI displays by fixing an app icon scaling regression introduced in previous releases, and added support for Grilo Plugins to run under Flatpak. Read more

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.8.8, 5.4.64, 4.19.144, and 4.14.197

I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.8 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6