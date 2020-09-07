The Linux-Powered YARH.IO MKI Device
-
Hackable Raspberry Pi handheld computer
Yarh-io is a handheld Linux-based computer with keyboard, trackpad and 800×480-pixel display made with a Raspberry Pi 3B+, a custom 3D-printed case and many hours of love.
[...]
The 3D printed case is in fact the most expensive component, by far, csoting more than $300. It can be reassembled in various modular ways for a fully industrial personal computing experience.
-
Meet YARH.IO MKI: A Hackable Raspberry Pi And Linux Powered Device
Now, if you ever dream of having a fully-fledged working Raspberry Pi device, here comes the YARH.IO MKI project that aims to offer a fully hackable and customizable Raspberry Pi-based handheld device.
[...]
The 5-inch model has a 800×480 HDMI TFT LCD display with a lightweight mini wireless Bluetooth keyboard controller. As YARH.IO is a battery-powered device, it also comes with a single removable 5000mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery.
Under the hood, the handheld device follows a unique modular design, where the main module includes a Raspberry Pi board, screen, power supply, battery, RTC, and GPIO connector with cables.
-
