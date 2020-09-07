Collaboratively Annotate large-scale DeepZoom images with MicroDraw
MicroDraw is a lightweight web-based collaborative annotation application for displaying and viewing large-scale (DeepZoom) images. It's completely free and open-source software that comes with no restrictions to use or to modify.
It's a self-hosted application which means it can be installed and hosted at private hosting for teams.
[...]
MicroDraw is licensed under GNU GPL v3.
