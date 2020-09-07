Cawbird Twitter Client Gains New Features and Lowers Memory Usage
An updated version of Cawbird, the GTK Twitter client for Linux desktops, is available to install.
Cawbird 1.2.0 features a modest assortment of improvements, including several aimed at improving overall accessibility. The client is not only able to show alt descriptions on images attached to tweets (via a tooltip) but it now lets you add your own alt images when uploading media.
Fans of narrow screens will be pleased to know that the app can be scaled down even narrower and still look okay/present tweets cleanly. This will be handy if, say, you’re using it on one of those new fangled Linux phones out there!
