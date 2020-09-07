Mozilla: Addons and Rust Introducing the Promoted Add-ons Pilot [Ed: Read as, Mozilla will charge developers to become visible] We strive to maintain a balance between openness for our development ecosystem and security and privacy for our users. Last summer, we launched a program called Recommended Extensions consisting of a relatively small number of editorially chosen add-ons that are regularly reviewed for policy compliance and prominently recommended on AMO and other Mozilla channels. All other add-ons display a caution label on their listing pages letting users know that we may not have reviewed these add-ons. We would love to review all add-ons on AMO for policy compliance, but the cost would be prohibitive because they are performed by humans. Still, developers often tell us they would like to have their add-ons reviewed and featured on AMO, and some have indicated a willingness to pay for these services if we provide them. [...] Sponsored placement on the AMO homepage. Developers of add-ons that have a Verified badge have the option to reach more users by paying an additional fee for placement in a new Sponsored section of the AMO homepage. The AMO homepage receives about two million unique visits per month.

This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 355 DISCLAIMER: This article uses methods that could be used illegally in many areas worldwide. Please do not use such methods illegally. The This Week in Rust team and the Rust project leadership are not responsible for any illegal activity by readers.

Rust Firebird Client updated with Firebird wire protocol implemented Rust Firebird Client updated with Firebird wire protocol implemented in pure Rust and ARM support

Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux Turn your hair trimmer into a musical instrument with Arduino Electric trimmers allow you to shed unwanted hair, with the side effect of a constant buzzing sound. This noise is related to the motor’s speed, which as shown in Device Orchestra’s video below, doesn’t necessarily have to be continuous. It could instead be tuned to play music. After removing the stock circuit board on a trimmer and attaching new leads, the concept was first proved out on a benchtop power supply, varying the motor speed and notes via the voltage level. This behavior was then duplicated by an Arduino Due and motor driver module, using PWM output to produce a rousing rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

CLEARPATH ROBOTICS RELEASES ROS PACKAGE FOR BOSTON DYNAMICS’ SPOT ROBOT Over the past 10 years, Clearpath has been enabling robotics research and development with our rugged, fully customizable and ROS-supported wheeled robots. Today we are excited to extend this same support to Boston Dynamics' Spot. Through a partnership with Boston Dynamics, academic and corporate researchers can now get ROS-enabled, fully-integrated Spot robots from Clearpath to use in their robotics research and application development.

Networking SBC boasts 2.5GbE, GbE with PoE and optional 5G and WiFi 6 Wally’s $200 “DR6018 v2” router SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6010 and features 2.5GbE, 3x GbE, GbE with PoE, and 2x M.2 and SIM slots for 4G/5G and 802.11ax (WiFi 6). When Wally’s Communications launched its DR6018 router board in May, company reps noted it was a prototype that would be improved after customer feedback. The result is the DR6018 v2, which offers improvements such as a smaller size, dual SIM card slots, and a second M.2 slot, but with one less GbE port.

Tiny $10 module runs Linux on Cortex-A7 SoC SigmaStar’s $10 “IDO-SOM2D01” compute module runs Linux on its dual-core -A7 SSD201 SoC with built-in 64MB DDR2. The module offers 128MB to 2GB flash, dual LAN controllers, WiFi/BT, and an HD ready DSI interface. Chinese SoC manufacturer SigmaStar, a spinoff from MStar when it was acquired by MediaTek, has released a 29.5 x 29.5 compute module that costs only $10. The IDO-SOM2D01 module runs Linux on SigmaStar’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 SSD201 SoC clocked to 1.2GHz.The SSD201, which is documented along with other SigmaStar SoCs on Linux-chenxing, has 64MB of built-in DDR2. SigmaStar also sells a similar SSD202D SoC that boosts RAM to 128MB DDR3.