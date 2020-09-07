Mozilla: Addons and Rust
We strive to maintain a balance between openness for our development ecosystem and security and privacy for our users. Last summer, we launched a program called Recommended Extensions consisting of a relatively small number of editorially chosen add-ons that are regularly reviewed for policy compliance and prominently recommended on AMO and other Mozilla channels. All other add-ons display a caution label on their listing pages letting users know that we may not have reviewed these add-ons.
We would love to review all add-ons on AMO for policy compliance, but the cost would be prohibitive because they are performed by humans. Still, developers often tell us they would like to have their add-ons reviewed and featured on AMO, and some have indicated a willingness to pay for these services if we provide them.
Sponsored placement on the AMO homepage. Developers of add-ons that have a Verified badge have the option to reach more users by paying an additional fee for placement in a new Sponsored section of the AMO homepage. The AMO homepage receives about two million unique visits per month.
DISCLAIMER: This article uses methods that could be used illegally in many areas worldwide. Please do not use such methods illegally. The This Week in Rust team and the Rust project leadership are not responsible for any illegal activity by readers.
Rust Firebird Client updated with Firebird wire protocol implemented in pure Rust and ARM support
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
Electric trimmers allow you to shed unwanted hair, with the side effect of a constant buzzing sound. This noise is related to the motor’s speed, which as shown in Device Orchestra’s video below, doesn’t necessarily have to be continuous. It could instead be tuned to play music.
After removing the stock circuit board on a trimmer and attaching new leads, the concept was first proved out on a benchtop power supply, varying the motor speed and notes via the voltage level. This behavior was then duplicated by an Arduino Due and motor driver module, using PWM output to produce a rousing rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
Over the past 10 years, Clearpath has been enabling robotics research and development with our rugged, fully customizable and ROS-supported wheeled robots. Today we are excited to extend this same support to Boston Dynamics' Spot. Through a partnership with Boston Dynamics, academic and corporate researchers can now get ROS-enabled, fully-integrated Spot robots from Clearpath to use in their robotics research and application development.
Wally’s $200 “DR6018 v2” router SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6010 and features 2.5GbE, 3x GbE, GbE with PoE, and 2x M.2 and SIM slots for 4G/5G and 802.11ax (WiFi 6).
When Wally’s Communications launched its DR6018 router board in May, company reps noted it was a prototype that would be improved after customer feedback. The result is the DR6018 v2, which offers improvements such as a smaller size, dual SIM card slots, and a second M.2 slot, but with one less GbE port.
SigmaStar’s $10 “IDO-SOM2D01” compute module runs Linux on its dual-core -A7 SSD201 SoC with built-in 64MB DDR2. The module offers 128MB to 2GB flash, dual LAN controllers, WiFi/BT, and an HD ready DSI interface.
Chinese SoC manufacturer SigmaStar, a spinoff from MStar when it was acquired by MediaTek, has released a 29.5 x 29.5 compute module that costs only $10. The IDO-SOM2D01 module runs Linux on SigmaStar’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 SSD201 SoC clocked to 1.2GHz.The SSD201, which is documented along with other SigmaStar SoCs on Linux-chenxing, has 64MB of built-in DDR2. SigmaStar also sells a similar SSD202D SoC that boosts RAM to 128MB DDR3.
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Unfettered Freedom, Destination Linux, VimWiki Diary, More
Redis is an open-source (BSD licensed), in-memory data structure store, used as a database, cache, and message broker. Doc Searls and Shawn Powers check-in with Christoph Zimmermann, who is a community manager of Redis.io. They discuss the multiple ways Reids can be used. They talk about how Redis has expanded in the last ten years and the future of Redis. Christoph believes the future lies with the module ecosystem. Christoph gives examples of how Redis is used with large projects and companies all over the world.
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software.
The DL Triforce discuss the subject of Proprietary Software in Linux. Does proprietary software belong in Linux, do we even need it? We also have some awesome news from Blender with their latest release & from ProtonMail with Proton Drive. We then head to our gaming section where we take a look at Shing, a ninja based beat-em-up game. Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.
I've been using vimiwiki to do all of my note taking for quite a while now and I recently did a video on a scehduling app but it didn't click with me until someone mentioned in the comments section that Vimwiki has a built in diary feature called Vimwiki Diary, it doesn't require any extra plugins it just works out of the box.
Systemd is always a hot topic on Linux but a lot of people seem to irrationally hate it or just simply don't provide any reasons why it's a problem so I thought I would try and track down these so called reasons to help some of you guys out. Personally I'm fussed by systemd, it does it's just well enough as an init system but I know there are faster alternatives.
I love to bring you stories of Python being used in amazing places outside the traditional tech silos of pure web development and data science.
On this episode, you'll meet Robert "Kane" Replogle, who works on the simulation and test software at Richard Childress Racing. The NASCAR team that just finished #1 and 2 in at the Texas Motor Speedway.
You'll hear how Python is allowing them to model car behavior, air flow, and more much faster than others using outdated tools.
A special friend of the show joins us to discuss C++ in 2020 and the growing adoption of Rust.
Plus feedback, a Python surprise and a little small business corner.
It should come as little surprise in general but making use of Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) for multimedia encode/decode is a big deal for performance. While one could hope that by 2020 most open-source encoders were already extensively utilizing AVX(2), that isn't yet the case with the latest being AOM-AV1 picking up another optimization.
Google engineers have added an AVX2-optimized high bit-depth temporal filter for the AOM-AV1 video encoder.
This is the 84th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
Along with Intel's SVT-AV1 0.8.5, another open-source AV1 video encoder seeing a new release this week is the Rust-written rav1e.
Rav1e 0.3.4 is this new release and notably adds support for running on Google's Android and Apple iOS platforms in addition to its existing support on Windows, Linux, and elsewhere.
The Kubic Project is proud to announce that Snapshot 20200907 has been released containing Kubernetes 1.19.0.
